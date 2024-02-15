Lori Harvey slips into a romantic little black dress for Valentine's Day





Lori Harvey is a romantic sight to behold. Harvey, 27, showed off his Valentine's Day look via Instagram Wednesday, February 14. Her chic dress featured short sleeves, a high neck and a furry top and hem. The bodice of her dress was finished with black fabric that perfectly sculpted her figure. Harvey teamed her ensemble with sheer black tights, diamond earrings and a delicate bracelet. She added a pop of color with olive green heels and a royal blue clutch. For glam, Harvey wore smoky eyeshadow, black eyeliner, filled brows, rosy cheeks and glossy lips. Her brown hair was twisted into a messy but chic bun with pieces framing her face left out and curled. Happy Valentine’s Day, she captioned the series of photos. Celebrity friends and fans were quick to compliment the model on her fabulous look. Related: Lori Harvey's Best Style Moments Over the Years: Photos

If you're looking for fashion inspiration, look no further than Lori Harvey. The socialite has become the most talked about fashion influencer thanks to her impressive wardrobe, which includes everything from Dior, Burberry, Bottega Veneta and Valentino. Harvey first appeared as Steve Harvey's daughter, but it didn't take long for her to make a name for herself. [] Have a nice day lolo, singer J.T. wrote, as an influencer Tiana W. added heart eyes emojis. While it's unclear if Harvey has a date to celebrate Valentine's Day, she has been single since announcing her split from ex-boyfriend Damson Idris in November 2023. We're one point away from our life where our individual paths require our full attention and dedication. , the couple said The Hollywood Reporter in a joint statement. We part ways remaining friends with nothing but love and respect for each other and the time we shared together. She was previously linked to Michael B.Jordan from November 2020 to June 2022. When Harvey isn't showing off her trendy, timeless style, she's modeling swimwear from her brand, Yevrah Swim, which she launched with Revolve in August 2023. In January, Harvey rocked her line while modeling for Swimsuit illustrated by SportsThe 2024 rookie issue, which will launch in May. THANKS! You have successfully registered. For the photoshoot, she looked stylish in the brand's Ibiza Wrap bikini top, which featured a chrome purple halter design, as well as the chrome purple halter top and string bottom. Harvey posed on a boat in Mexico while donning gold jewelry, wet hair and soft glamour. It was definitely a dream come true, she exclaimed SI Swimming in a January interview about the photo shoot. I would say the three words I would use to describe it would be manifested, surreal and perfection because it was literally a moment that I was manifesting. It was a very surreal moment for me, and the whole shoot was just perfect from top to bottom, it was just magical.

