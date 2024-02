Katie Holmes dazzles in a sheer lace dress at New York Fashion Week

Katie Holmes has an impact on New York Fashion Week with one stylish look after another and her latest appearance might be her best yet. The 45-year-old actress, with numerous other famous participantscame out at Michael Kors ready-to-wear show on February 13 to get a first look at the iconic brands' fall/winter collection, but the models weren't the only ones wearing curvy looks. Holmes looked stunning as she showed off her chic yet edgy dress sense in a lace maxi dress. More from SheKnows Katie Holmes at the Michael Kors RTW Fall 2024 on February 13, 2024 in New York. THE mother of one child was all smiles in this all-lace, sheer dress with a figure-hugging bodice before ending in a ruffled hem and cutting off at the ankles. Underneath the lace dress, Holmes wore a simple black bra and high-waisted underwear, all worn under a chic blazer. To lighten the look, the Dawsons Creek an alum tied it all together with a small white clutch featuring gold detailing and wore white open-toe heels with semi-sheer tights. As usual, Holmes kept her makeup simple with a bright, fresh look, although she added a bold lip to include a bit of color. Her long brown locks were loosely rolled into undone, beachy waves. Holmes' A-list companions on the front row of the Michael Kors show included Blake Lively, Gabrielle Union and Nina Dobrev. On the catwalk, the fashion house presented sculpted cuts reminiscent of the 1930s but with the relaxed air of today's fashion. The show isn't the first Holmes event of the week. THE Rare items The director, who is a fixture at New York Fashion Week, has also been seen at other events, including a NYFW launch dinner hosted by Chanel and the Ulla Johnson fashion show. Holmes spoke about her personal style and her love of experimenting with her looks over the years. in an April 2023 interview with Charm, saying: I mean, I appreciate the craftsmanship. I like putting things together. And I work with [stylist] Brie Welch, and she's very detail-oriented, and that inspires me. I think it's very creative. I love vintage shopping. I love the art of design. Before leaving, click here to see Katie Holmes evolve in breathtaking ways over the years. Katie Holmes The best of what she knows Register for SheKnows Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, TwitterAnd Instagram.

