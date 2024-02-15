Thom Browne closes New York Fashion Week in style in black and white

NEW YORK (AP) Thom Browne, still the master showman of American fashion, closed New York Fashion Week on a windy day with its own winter wonderland, covering the ground in fake snow and showcasing its latest inventive creations set to the words of Edgar Allan Poe's frightening The Raven.

With celebrities like Janet Jackson and Queen Latifah in the front row Wednesday night at a theater on Manhattan's far west side, Browne did what he does best, demonstrating intricate sewing prowess and taking his time weaving a story . Its soundtrack narrator was Carrie Coon, star of The Gilded Age, who recited Poe's dark story of a lover mourning his lost love, Lenore, when he is visited by the thick-necked black bird that repeats constantly: Never again! Never again!

A model walks the runway during the Thom Browne Fall/Winter 2024 fashion show during New York Fashion Week on Wednesday, February 14, 2024, in New York. (AP Photo/Peter K. Afriyie)

No one in fashion is a better storyteller than Brown, now president of the Council of Fashion Designers of America, who over the years has presented his shows in fake cathedrals, magical gardens, even on distant planets. As always, Brownes' models were not strutting down a catwalk but rather were the actors in his fantasy, walking deliberately and serenely through a winter wasteland filled with snow and bare trees.

As the audience entered, one of these trees, a man on stilts wearing a huge down jacket or robe, stood silently. Once the drama begins, four young children emerge from this coat as if it were a darker version of Mother Ginger from The Nutcracker, ultimately sitting in the snow at the beginning of the poem.

A model walks the runway during the Thom Browne Fall/Winter 2024 fashion show during New York Fashion Week on Wednesday, February 14, 2024, in New York. (AP Photo/Peter K. Afriyie) A model appears during the Thom Browne Fall/Winter 2024 fashion show during New York Fashion Week on Wednesday, February 14, 2024, in New York. (AP Photo/Peter K. Afriyie)

As I nodded, almost asleep, suddenly there was a knock, Poe's words rang out, as if someone was knocking softly, knocking on my bedroom door. The procession began. Out of nearly 50 looks, everything was black and white typical of Browne's color discipline with a bit of gold at the end.

The Poe theme was omnipresent. At first glance, an imposing black helmet gave the impression that a raven was perched on the model's head. In the second, black birds wore a white coat which itself covered a black jacket and skirt.

It was an extremely inventive range of coats, jackets, skirts and trousers and sometimes no trousers at all. There were solids, checks and prints. Some sets were fully formed and others had a deconstructed feel that is a long-standing design theme of Brownes. Each ensemble was an intricate, layered piece of couture work, the mark of a designer recently invited to present haute couture in Paris.

Some silhouettes were long and elegant, others boxy or narrowly fitted at the waist. The bags included a number of variations of the Hector, a dog-shaped bag in honor of Browne's pet of the same name. The bags were covered, the brand said, with a removable layer of waterproof vinyl, also used on shoes.

As a whim, the word Nevermore from the poem was written on the backs of a few jackets. And there was a rare touch of skin for the brand: a sheer black blouse covered in roses and a sheer skirt. As for the hair, it was literally breathtaking. Many models wore two braids that defied gravity and rose skyward.

Fashion designer Thom Browne greets attendees at his eponymous brand's Fall/Winter 2024 fashion show during New York Fashion Week on Wednesday, February 14, 2024, in New York. (AP Photo/Peter K. Afriyie) A model stands during the Thom Browne Fall/Winter 2024 fashion show during New York Fashion Week on Wednesday, February 14, 2024, in New York. (AP Photo/Peter K. Afriyie)

The Raven hardly ends on a happy note. Indeed, Coon ended it with some spine-chilling screams of Nevermore! But for Browne and his audience, it was Valentine's Day. And so, as he has done before, Browne turned his post-show bow into a romantic gesture, carrying a huge red heart-shaped box, presumably filled with chocolates, to his longtime partner Andrew Bolton , star curator of the Costume Institute at the Metropolitan Museum of Art. Art.

The crowd seemed to break into a collective Aww. Then, as people prepared to step out into the freezing night, many first stopped to tread on the fake snow and greet the large human tree which obeyed by shaking its branches.