Jennifer Lopez reveals her inspiration for her Las Vegas wedding dress





Jennifer Lopez reveals her wedding dress inspiration in Las Vegas Jennifer Lopez filmed herself for her wedding in Las Vegas. On Tuesday, Jennifer Lopez revealed to Variety the origins of her Las Vegas wedding dress. The 54-year-old star of Marry medisclosed in its July edition of On the JLonewsletter that she married Ben Affleck, 51, in July 2023 while wearing “a dress from an old movie,” but she never disclosed the reference until now. Is it true that you wore the wedding dress of Jersey girlwhen you married Ben? » the star was asked by someone off-camera, talking about the textured floral jacquard Alexander McQueen dress she wore in Vegas. No, that's not true, she said, laughing. I wish that was the case. I wish I had this dress. I don't have this dress. THE Shotgun Weddingthe actress states that it was a different dress and that she was doing so much press for Marry meOr Shotgun Weddingor one of those she had all those wedding dresses at home. J. Lo went on to say that she had the perfect dress when she and Affleck “on the spur of the moment, decided to get married that day.” However, it was not carried into a film at all. It's not from a movie. I never wore it in a movie, she said, explaining that I had it because I was doing photoshoots and acting performances. Marry meeverywhere. However Marry mewas not released until 2022, a year before her wedding, she stated in her newsletter that she had owned the “dress for so many years”. I just saved it, saved it, saved it, and now I'm wearing it on my wedding day, she wrote of the dress.

