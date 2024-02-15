Fashion
Passion for fashion: second-hand dealers take over the campus
Thrifting used to be a tactic to save money. Now, groups of fashion-forward students roam the outdoor thrift markets, perusing the shelves and enjoying the activity.
It is to social networks that we owe the growing popularity of savings. The exploits of TikTok influencers have caught the attention of millions of young people. They still promote consumerism, but in a way that is both sustainable and affordable.
This increase in content has attracted even more people to large thrift store chains like Goodwill, which offer a traditional shopping experience. But it also popularized Goodwill Bins, where giant crates of clothing are sorted by shoppers and paid for by the pound.
As thrifting grows in popularity, it has become a business opportunity for many. Reselling clothing has become a common side hustle and, for some, a full-time job.
Resellers buy clothing in bulk, usually from inexpensive sources like Goodwill Bins. These clothes are then resold in small businesses, such as those at ASU. University Street Marketwhich owner Eddie Pan describes as “a sustainable community initiative designed for the student body.”
When Pan first moved to Phoenix, he said he noticed the lack of a thrift scene. He was shopping at a local Goodwill store when he met a group of like-minded ASU students.
“I was talking to these kids and saying, ‘Hey, it would be cool to have a flea market on your campus,’” he said. From there, he launched University Street Market, initially focused on money. Today, he says, his outlook has changed.
“And now it’s like I’m connecting with like-minded people who want to build something in the city,” Pan said.
Resellers have a science: they carefully curate their inventory to reach a certain audience and their aesthetic.
“It’s more of a Y2K feeling with pops of color,” said dealer Alexis Cavalieri, a first-year biological sciences student, of his knight’s clothing store. “You can always add a piece of clothing or jewelry from the year 2000 to any outfit and it will be a good outfit.”
Dealer Jake Voegtle, sophomore entrepreneurship student and owner of the ironically named store coarse clothing said he never expected his passion for vintage to become a career.
“I was just collecting vintage clothes for myself, and after a while I realized I had way more than I knew what to do with and it was taking up a lot of space in my house,” said Voegtle.
Now he says he enjoys making money by saving while showing people cool, high-quality fashion.
Buying second hand not only ensures that the clothes will be unique, but is also a sustainable way to shop. Pan said his main mission was to promote sustainability among young people.
“By organizing the flea markets, we aim to not only promote our culture of sustainability, but also contribute positively to the environment,” Pan said.
Voegtle said he sees thrift as an effective way to protect the Earth and others.
“Keeping clothing in the cycle is good for the world and does not promote cheap labor overseas,” Voegtle said.
While purchasing from resellers is beneficial to the environment, discussions have emerged around the ethics of the process, particularly when it comes to lower-income customers who have less access to quality clothing.
“I find the savings to be sustainable and cheap, so people who don't have as much money have access to a more sustainable way of shopping,” said psychology student Arbella Kasim. “The dealers cut it short.”
Madi Stutler, a second-year graphic design student, had a different perspective.
“I think reselling is perfectly ethical, it’s never bothered me,” Stutler said. “I know how long it takes to find something nice and the dealer's time is worth something in my opinion.”
Buying second-hand, whether through resellers or at a local thrift store, brings students closer to each other and to the community. It’s a form of self-expression, an activity to bond with friends, and a sustainable way to go against the capitalist grain.
“I love the excitement of saving money,” Stutler said. “I feel like finding something cool at a thrift store is ten times better than finding something cool at any other store. That rush of finding something perfect in shelves full of random stuff is probably my favorite thing, besides the durability of wearing second-hand clothes.”
Dealers said events like University Street Market bring them closer to the ASU community.
“The way University Street Market works, it partners with a lot of different clubs on campus,” said Voegtle, an intern at University Street Market.
According to Voegtle, partnerships include student organizations such as the Fashion Collective and the Undergraduate Student Government.
“It’s a good opportunity to meet a lot of these people and make more connections,” he said.
Cavalieri said his work is an art that helps him express himself and connect with the community.
“Just working with University Street Market as a whole really helps me connect not only with them, but also with the students who are walking around and looking for clothes,” Cavalieri said.
Edited by Sophia Braccio, Alysa Horton and Caera Learmonth.
Contact the reporter at [email protected] and follow @eleribmosier on X.
As The state press on Facebook and follow @statepress on X.
Continue to support student journalism and make a donation to the state press today.
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
