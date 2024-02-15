Shasta High student presents dress code survey results, school board considers reform

A Shasta High School student is hoping for dress code reform after sharing survey results that show students are unhappy with dress code enforcement.

The student, Shasta High senior Aria del Rosario-Sabet, asked 10 percent of students at Shasta and Enterprise high schools what they thought about Shasta Union High School District's dress code in December 2023. The majority of participants were young girls.

The results showed that most students responding to the survey believe that the dress code is not enforced consistently. Del Rosario-Sabet says students feel that those with curvier bodies are cited more often than other body types.

On Feb. 13, del Rosario-Sabet presented the results of her investigation at the Shasta Union High School District board meeting. After the presentation, she explained to us that the impact of how the dress code is enforced is what matters.

I think there's a lot of shifting toward the conversation between intention and impact, del Rosario-Sabet said. We may have good intentions. We intend to enforce the dress code consistently, where the impact, that students are not at all uncomfortable with being subject to a dress code, is the materialized result of these actions.

Del Rosario-Sabet calls for changes to the dress code. She hopes a panel of students, teachers and other faculty members can discuss the issue further. The teen recommends following the Alameda Unified School District's dress code, which she says has more body-positive language.

PREVIOUS REPORT |Student will present dress code survey results and research policy changes

Shasta Union High School District Board of Trustees President Ron Zufall told us he was impressed by Del Rosario-Sabets' argument.

We listen to suggestions like this because [del Rosario-Sabet is] “It comes to us not with a problem but with a solution to a potential problem,” Zufall said. She's not just here to complain. So she did a perfect job.

He adds that as chairman of the board, he is open to incorporating improvements to the dress code.

Zufall says the topic will be revisited in the spring or summer, and if the board decides to make changes to the dress code, it could go into effect next school year.

Other students told Del Rosario-Sabet they would be willing to protest the dress code if it happened, while she said she would be happy to lead the charge.

