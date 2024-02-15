Fashion law expert discusses his work at Nike and LVMH – The GW Hatchet

Fashion
A fashion law expert and GW Law alumnus discussed his career at Nike and luxury conglomerate Mot Hennessy Louis Vuitton in GW Law's mock Jacob Burns courtroom on Monday.
Rodney Pratt, LVMH's chief legal officer, who graduated from GW Law School in 2001 and worked at Nike in various positions from 2011 to 2022, said he has collaborated with celebrities from the world of sports and fashion throughout of his legal career. The Fashion Law Society hosted the conversation. with moderator Kathryn Chavez, FLS president and first-year GW law student.
Chavez said Monday's programming was FLS's first event after the Student Bar Association Senate. approved the creation of the organization in November.
Before working at Nike and LVMH, Pratt said he work for a major District law firm after graduating from GWs Law School in 2001. He said he worked on mergers and acquisitions during his time at the law firm, but he had been miserable during the eight years he had worked there. Pratt said he applied for a job at Nike after being licensed of the law firm in 2009.
I was let go at a time when I thought I should have been a candidate for partner, Pratt said.
Pratt joined Nike in 2011 as deputy general counsel before joining Converse, a Nike subsidiary, to serve as vice president, general counsel and corporate secretary in 2014. He returned to Nike to serve as vice president of the general counsel's office of operations. , Innovation and Strategic Initiatives from 2021 to 2022.
Pratt said one of his favorite memories from his time at Nike was forming a close relationship with Julius Erving, more commonly known as Dr. J, who plays for the Philadelphia 76ers from 1976 to 1987 before management the three states in the BIG3. He said that Dr. J invited him to a BIG3 basketball game and that they, along with Pratt's assistant and Dr. J's wife, stayed at a hookah lounge after the game.
Growing up outside of Philadelphia, I'm a big fan of Dr. J, Pratt said. I was able to develop a personal relationship with Dr. J.
Pratt said that most people dream of working for an “iconic” company like Nike, but that he left Nike because his colleagues' visions were narrowly focused while he had a broader vision of being relevant to worldwide.
He said that when he informed his supervisors that he planned to leave Nike in 2022, they said that not many people leave Nike and move to the next level.
In 2022, Pratt was appointed legal director of LVMH, a multinational holding company for brands including Christian Dior, Marc Jobs, Sephora and Tiffany & Co.
He said his position involves working with celebrities who collaborate with one of LVMH's 75 houses and overseeing various projects, such as working with a celebrity he didn't name for the 2024 Super Bowl.
With fashion weeks all over the world, we need to move talent around, whether it's artists, performers or even models if they're from overseas, Pratt said. They must be authorized to work in these states.
Pratt said that working in a legal role at Nike and LVMH was different from working at a law firm, which focuses more on monetary influx, while his job at LVMH involves more interpersonal skills, such as being able to influence decisions.
When you speak, do people listen? Are you able to get people to follow a path? » said Pratt. “And are you able to do that in a way where your fingerprints don’t influence that decision?” When you’re just happy that a solution has been found, it doesn’t matter whether you get credit or not.”
Pratt, one of LVMH's highest-ranking black employees, also said he brought his perspective as a black man to his meetings at Nike and LVMH because he said black people don't historically had no place at the corporate table. He said finding the confidence to share his perspective as a black man in a legal position took time and carried risks.
I bring my black experiences to the table every day, with every decision I make, Pratt said.
