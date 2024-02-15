Where to stream fashion drama 'The New Look' online for free – The Hollywood Reporter





If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, The Hollywood Reporter may receive an affiliate commission. After delivering the Emmy Award-winning series Damage And Linetelevision writer and producer Todd A. Kessler focuses on fashion in The new lookwhich followed the rise of French haute couture after World War II in Paris. Below, find out when to stream The new look online, including ways to watch for free, episode release schedule and more. Where and when to watch The new look Online An Apple Originals exclusive, The new look the first three episodes will stream on Apple TV+ starting today. You can watch the series online for free with a seven-day trial on Apple TV+. Created by Todd A. Kessler, The new look follows Christian Dior (Ben Mendelsohn) who becomes the star of Paris with his new fashion line and how his rivals Coco Chanel (Juliette Binoche), Pierre Balmain (Thomas Poitevin) and Cristóbal Balenciaga (Nuno Lopes) navigate the burgeoning high-end scene French couture in the aftermath of World War II in France. The new series also stars Maisie Williams, John Malkovich, Emily Mortimer, Claes Bang, Zabou Breitman, Thure Lindhardt, Glenn Close and others. The new look receives mostly positive reviews. Hollywood journalist TV critic Angie Han writes in her review of the “lavish” series: “As befits a drama about aesthetes, The new look is beautifully produced. No expense has been spared in constructing lavish ballrooms, comfortable studios or exquisitely detailed gowns, and each episode is capped off with the added extravagance of a Jack Antonoff-produced cover by a famous artist. Want to sign up for Apple TV+? There are plenty of other ways to watch the streaming service for free or for less than its usual monthly cost of $9.99. Learn more about the best Apple TV+ deals here and continue reading below for the episode release schedule, including the final date. The new look: Premiere date, episode release schedule The new look is available to stream on Apple TV+ with the first three episodes starting February 14. The series spans nine episodes and new ones will air every Wednesday until the finale on April 3. Don't have an Apple TV+ subscription? Sign up for a seven-day trial to watch The new look for free, as well as other TV shows such as Airbenders, For all humanity, Monarch: Legacy of Monsters, Chemistry lessons, The morning show, Ted Lasso, Breakup, A long way to the top and much more.

