



The ITA Division I Men's National Team Indoor Championship is a national championship that welcomes 16 of the best men's teams from across the country to compete on the national stage. Entering its 50th year, the ITA Division I Men's National Indoor Championship has seen players such as John McEnroe, John Isner, Kevin Anderson, JJ Wolf and, most recently, Ben Shelton all compete confront. The tournament was also witnessed by members of the ITA Men's Hall of Fame, including former Illini head coach Craig Tiley. Tiley led the Fighting Illini to ITA Division I National Team Indoor Championship titles in 2003 and 2004. In 2003, his team continued in dominant fashion by also winning the men's national tennis title of the NCAA with a perfect record of 32-0. Combined with their 2002 record, Tiley coached Illinois to the program's longest winning streak in NCAA history at 64 games. As head coach of the Illini from 1992 to 2005, Tiley held a career record of 274-77 (.781) and guided the team to nine Big Ten regular season titles and six Big Ten Tournament championships . Tiley was a two-time Wilson ITA Division I National Coach of the Year (1999, 2003) and an eight-time Big Ten Coach of the Year. Following his time at Illinois, Tiley served as Director of Player Development for Tennis Australia. In 2006 he was appointed director of the Australian Open and in 2013 he was chosen to succeed the governing body that oversees tennis in Australia. Tiley also captained the South African Davis Cup team from 1998 to 2001. Tiley was inducted into the ITA Men's Collegiate Tennis Hall of Fame in 2010. For more information on the 2024 ITA Division I Men's National Team Indoor Championships, visit the tournament event page. About the ITA Collegiate Tennis Hall of Fame The Intercollegiate Tennis Association Men's and Women's Halls of Fame aspire to preserve and celebrate history and further the development of intercollegiate tennis through the collection of historical memorabilia and the induction of players, coaches and of notable contributors. About ITA The Intercollegiate Tennis Association (ITA) is the governing body and coaches association of college tennis, serving as both an advocate and authority for the sport and its members. Comprised of 1,260 colleges and universities, 20,000 student-athletes, 1,700 varsity programs, 3,000 coaches and 1,350 varsity tennis officials, the ITA enables college tennis coaches at all levels to deliver tennis programs dynamics that are vital to their university communities and transformative for their student-athletes. Follow the 2023-24 college tennis season on the ITA website and ITA social media at Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, FacebookAnd Youtube. – Advertisement –

