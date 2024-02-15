Orthodox fashion designer presents colorful scarf collection at New York Fashion Week

(New York Jewish Week) When Elke Reva Sudin married 16 years ago, she was an art school student at the age of 20 at Pratt Institute in Brooklyn. She wanted to find a way to cover her hair, a traditional practice among Orthodox Jewish women, while remaining true to herself.

So instead of wearing a wig, as some women choose to do, Sudin opted for a headscarf. This allowed her to wear colorful and artistic styles, which made her feel like she wasn't hiding her personality, she felt like she was adorning herself with something special.

The decision not to wear a wig was part of my authenticity as an artist. I didn't want to hide something I was doing, Sudin, 36, told New York Jewish Week.

Now a mother of two and a full-time artist in Brooklyn, Sudin expanded on this idea by designing her own collection of luxury scarves. Called Crown Collection, Sudin launched her scarves under her own brand, Elke NYC, at New York Fashion Week. On Sunday morning, Sudin was one of six designers participating in a fashion show at Midtowns Sony Hall presented by Runway 7, a fashion collective and incubator that showcased over 117 designers in shows throughout the week.

What really excited me about being part of the Runway 7 show was being able to give this idea this high-end Fashion Week platform to say that scarves are having their moment, Sudin said .

For her designs, Sudin said she finds inspiration in Kabbalah, or Jewish mysticism, and her own spirituality. Her scarves, which are made of modal or silk, are mystical in nature, decidedly psychedelic, and evoke the liquid and the ethereal, says her website. The movement of each pattern harnesses subtle wavelengths to enhance the energetic patterns within each of us.

Although Sudin created these scarves with Orthodox women like herself in mind, she hopes that anyone, regardless of religion, can find pleasure in wearing her scarves.

In this show, I was really showing the diversity of ways to wear scarves,” she said of the five brightly colored scarves featured on the catwalk, worn by an ensemble of multicultural models. Depending on how you fold it, depending on how you carry it, they sit differently.

One model wore a Sudin look called Sikh chic, the scarf wrapped around her head like a turban, with a matching clutch tucked into the breast pocket of her suit. Another model wore the scarf as a hijab, and a third used another scarf as a hair band.

Sudin also introduced brand new modest, packable clothing during his show. She said she was inspired to create these clothes after realizing how much she needed clothes that were easy to put on, modest and versatile enough to work long, hectic days while also being suitable for a night out or Shabbat dinner.

Among the items was what she calls a skant bottom that can be worn as a skirt or pants and features hidden pockets for phones, wallets and passports. Another item, a top called a shrag, can be worn as a jacket and has a removable hood and pockets that allow it to fold over itself.

The clothes, like the rest of the work, have this element of traditionalism brought into modernity, Sudin explained. The pieces fall into modest fashion, but are more streetwear-inspired with an added layer of technical construction that feels more like trail clothing, like something you would wear hiking.

as well as designing clothes, she runs a business, Drawing Booth, which draws live portraits of guests at events across the country and in the UK, so she travels frequently.

I thought about what I needed while traveling from the plane to work and to corporate events and then to Shabbos, things like that, she said. I asked other Jewish travelers and they all had something low quality that they bought randomly. So I bring a tailored, elevated look.

Unlike scarves, which range from $145 to $165 and can be purchased directly from its website,clothes are not yet available. Sudin plans to launch a Kickstarter campaign to cover production costs in the spring.

Sudin, who participated in a Jewish fashion show at the Tribeca synagogue last spring, called the Runway 7 show a next-level moment. She described participating in a secular fashion show while presenting designs inspired by her Jewish identity as the culmination of her work as an artist, fashion designer and Jewish woman. She even carried a shofar with her as she walked the runway as a nod to the event. concept of mixing old and modern design.

I used to do a lot of work in the Jewish community, said Sudin, who was praised by New York Jewish Week for revitalize the Jewish art fair in 2011. Then, at a certain point, I made the decision to launch myself into the mainstream. This show pushed me to do that. I'm now competing with great designers and seeing my work hold up is really exciting.