This model chose a Galia Lahav wedding dress to say “I do” under 15,000 white lilies in the south of France.





It was in 2019 that Alexandra Baron And Daniel Berkovitz met for the first time, before getting married in 2023 in Vence, in the south of France. A fan of last-minute trips, the model and art collector got engaged during a getaway to Iceland, during a surprise helicopter flight organized by Daniel. “I didn’t think we would end up on the side of a mountain where Danny proposed to me,” the newlywed recalls. “It was one of the strongest emotions I have ever felt. This is one of the most special moments of my life, and I love that it's just the two of us. He didn't tell anyone except our parents – not even the pilot, who I think was as shocked as I was! For their wedding, Alexandra Baron and Daniel Berkovitz hesitated before settling in the south of France Alexandra Baron is half French and fulfilled her dream of getting married in the south of France thanks to wedding planners from Weddings at Eden Blanc. “When we saw Château Saint Martin, our reception venue, we fell in love.” A beautiful place in itself, it was decorated with thousands of white lilies for a traditional but grandiose effect. “We hung 15,000 lilies above us, which spread all around the tent. We couldn't believe how beautiful it was in reality after looking at sketches for so many months,” the bride said. To match the big venue, Alexandra Baron already had an idea of ​​the kind of wedding dress she wanted. I knew I wanted a spectacular wedding dress that matched the beauty of the venue, especially since it's not my usual style. You only get married once! I've always loved the look of low-waisted dresses, so when I tried one on from Galia Lahav, I knew it was the one for me. After several fittings, the model insisted on lowering the straps of her dress to make it even more fitted, encouraged by her sister-in-law to achieve THE look she dreamed of. Alexandra Baron and Daniel Berkovitz almost got caught in the rain during their outdoor wedding ceremony After a festive and colorful welcome dinner, the couple planned an outdoor wedding ceremony, without taking into account France's unpredictable weather. “On our wedding day, all the forecasts were for 100% rain,” recalls Alexandra Baron. As I waited to walk down the aisle, the weather began to clear and the clouds cleared. I felt like I was dreaming, but as soon as I pulled into the driveway with my dad, the clouds parted and the sun came out. The rest of the day was filled with good humor and French cuisine. Of course, the newlyweds and their guests ended the celebration by dancing the night away. To feel more comfortable, Alexandra opted for a mini dress with sequins and pearls. This wedding weekend was a great moment of sharing dear to the couple. Above all, I hope that our guests felt the love we have for each other, but also for them all! Relive it Alexandra Baron And That of Daniel Berkovitz big day here with an exclusive interview and photos.

