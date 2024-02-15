Fashion
How to recreate the most famous fashion collection of all time? New series The New Look dives into Dior
CNN
—
From episode one to episode nine, we were like post-war people: very happy when we finally got the New Look! » explained costume designer Karen Muller Serreau, laughing. After all, for a show named after Christian Dior's revolutionary 1947 fashion line, the new Apple TV+ series, The New Look, is taking its time getting there, only showcasing the collection in its final episode.
Dior's unveiling of its New Look collection marked the return of Paris as the fashion capital of the world after World War II. Dior's first collection under its own name, titled Corolle, featured snatched waists and full skirts that have more than stood the test of time, with countless imitations (as well as reinterpretations of the brand itself) moving closer to the silhouette in the years since its debut. .
The story of these revolutionary designs and the man who created them is the subject of The New Look, which follows the designer (played by Ben Mendelsohn) and his creative contemporaries, including Pierre Balmain (Thomas Poitevin), Cristbal Balenciaga ( Nuno Lopes)and Coco Chanel (Juliette Binoche) who revolutionized the fashion industry.
To realize his dream of bringing joy back to France with his designs, Dior made the difficult decision to step out of the shadow of his longtime mentor, designer Lucien Lelong (John Malkovich) and launch his own fashion house. Going it alone, her luxurious looks particularly clash with Chanel's pared-down aesthetic: Dior's designs are extravagant, Chanel throws her rival back at a journalist in one scene. I don't have time for extravagance. No. Simplicity is my style.
This show is about the survival of the fashion industry and how inventive people can find ways to keep going. One way or another, they will always find a way to create, Muller Serrauto told CNN Style. But Dior's journey hasn't always been easy. Set during and immediately after World War II, The New Look and its visuals more broadly reflect the austerity of the era.
Muller Serreaus' research process for The New Look involved scouring the Diors archives for day, cocktail and evening dresses, and seeing her make twelve of the line's 70 outfits featured in the show, as well as the hats, shoes, gloves and jewelry who accompanied them. Muller Serreau described his relationship with the fashion house as collaborative, with Diors archivists taking a direct interest in the process, keen to replicate certain looks over others to showcase the scale and beauty of the New Look line .
(She also studied the work of other designers featured on the show to get a sense of their aesthetic, both personal and professional, and developed recreations with her team accordingly.)
She worked to make the New Look identifiable to modern viewers by selecting outfits that were ahead of their time, like the surprisingly contemporary Jungle Look as its name suggests, a leopard-print midi dress that was the first iteration. animal print on the catwalk.
As Dior still had the fabric for the look, Muller Serreau was able to faithfully recreate the ensemble. Other looks have unfortunately not stood the test of time, now only existing in Dior's archives in the form of sketches or samples which also become essential references.
From a costume designer's perspective, The New Look offered Muller Serreau the opportunity to more broadly reflect the fashion and cultural trends of the time: clothes were lighter during the war years because the fabric was expensive, she explained. And they were also produced on a much smaller scale; While Chanel advocates simplicity and Dior plans for its creations to be worn by 30 women, we are far from the luxury conglomerates of today.
Although a second season has yet to be confirmed, the first season is just a drop in the bucket of Dior's indelible mark on the fashion industry. Muller Serreau hinted at possible future episodes of The New Look This could, however, encompass Yves Saint Laurent coming under the tutelage of Dior in the 1950s before once again revolutionizing women's fashion with his famous Le Smoking suit.
The New Look explicitly references Dior, after all, but the fashion eras in which he and his contemporaries left their mark offer plenty of new perspectives ripe for exploration.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.cnn.com/2024/02/14/style/the-new-look-apple-tv-christian-dior-fashion/index.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Sara Ali Khan recreates the iconic scene from dad Saif Ali Khan's Dil Chahta Hai. Watch | Bollywood
- How to recreate the most famous fashion collection of all time? New series The New Look dives into Dior
- Bose Ultra Open Earbuds review: Boldly different
- Timbers lose 1-0 to San Jose Earthquakes at 2024 Coachella Valley Invitational
- Trump NY silences money and Georgia misconduct hearings
- U.S. Stocks Rebound After Inflation-Fueled Selloff
- Is Jon Stewart's return the best thing that could happen late at night?
- Colorado State University
- Stock market today: Asian stocks follow Wall Street's rebound
- Google announces Gemini 1.5, but only developers and enterprise clients can access it for now
- Washington poses even more problems to China
- Turkish President Erdogan makes rare visit to Cairo, ending decade of hostility: Peoples Dispatch