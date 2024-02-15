How to recreate the most famous fashion collection of all time? New series The New Look dives into Dior





CNN

—



From episode one to episode nine, we were like post-war people: very happy when we finally got the New Look! » explained costume designer Karen Muller Serreau, laughing. After all, for a show named after Christian Dior's revolutionary 1947 fashion line, the new Apple TV+ series, The New Look, is taking its time getting there, only showcasing the collection in its final episode.

Dior's unveiling of its New Look collection marked the return of Paris as the fashion capital of the world after World War II. Dior's first collection under its own name, titled Corolle, featured snatched waists and full skirts that have more than stood the test of time, with countless imitations (as well as reinterpretations of the brand itself) moving closer to the silhouette in the years since its debut. .

The story of these revolutionary designs and the man who created them is the subject of The New Look, which follows the designer (played by Ben Mendelsohn) and his creative contemporaries, including Pierre Balmain (Thomas Poitevin), Cristbal Balenciaga ( Nuno Lopes)and Coco Chanel (Juliette Binoche) who revolutionized the fashion industry.

To realize his dream of bringing joy back to France with his designs, Dior made the difficult decision to step out of the shadow of his longtime mentor, designer Lucien Lelong (John Malkovich) and launch his own fashion house. Going it alone, her luxurious looks particularly clash with Chanel's pared-down aesthetic: Dior's designs are extravagant, Chanel throws her rival back at a journalist in one scene. I don't have time for extravagance. No. Simplicity is my style.

This show is about the survival of the fashion industry and how inventive people can find ways to keep going. One way or another, they will always find a way to create, Muller Serrauto told CNN Style. But Dior's journey hasn't always been easy. Set during and immediately after World War II, The New Look and its visuals more broadly reflect the austerity of the era.

Muller Serreaus' research process for The New Look involved scouring the Diors archives for day, cocktail and evening dresses, and seeing her make twelve of the line's 70 outfits featured in the show, as well as the hats, shoes, gloves and jewelry who accompanied them. Muller Serreau described his relationship with the fashion house as collaborative, with Diors archivists taking a direct interest in the process, keen to replicate certain looks over others to showcase the scale and beauty of the New Look line .

(She also studied the work of other designers featured on the show to get a sense of their aesthetic, both personal and professional, and developed recreations with her team accordingly.)

She worked to make the New Look identifiable to modern viewers by selecting outfits that were ahead of their time, like the surprisingly contemporary Jungle Look as its name suggests, a leopard-print midi dress that was the first iteration. animal print on the catwalk.

As Dior still had the fabric for the look, Muller Serreau was able to faithfully recreate the ensemble. Other looks have unfortunately not stood the test of time, now only existing in Dior's archives in the form of sketches or samples which also become essential references.

From a costume designer's perspective, The New Look offered Muller Serreau the opportunity to more broadly reflect the fashion and cultural trends of the time: clothes were lighter during the war years because the fabric was expensive, she explained. And they were also produced on a much smaller scale; While Chanel advocates simplicity and Dior plans for its creations to be worn by 30 women, we are far from the luxury conglomerates of today.

Although a second season has yet to be confirmed, the first season is just a drop in the bucket of Dior's indelible mark on the fashion industry. Muller Serreau hinted at possible future episodes of The New Look This could, however, encompass Yves Saint Laurent coming under the tutelage of Dior in the 1950s before once again revolutionizing women's fashion with his famous Le Smoking suit.

The New Look explicitly references Dior, after all, but the fashion eras in which he and his contemporaries left their mark offer plenty of new perspectives ripe for exploration.