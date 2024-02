Love is… an enterprise of pure and blind faith

Phyllis Lim and Kaine Neo on the love that surrounds us. The inner workings of love remain a mystery to most. To feel attached is to feel secure. But loving creates a whole new meaning. Love unravels like layers of thread to reveal our most vulnerable inner selves. And while it's a universal feeling that has brought billions of people together, there are different ways to love flowers just because and text me when you're at home are just common general manifestations. Even if you read every book about love or watched every romantic movie, the love you would feel would most likely be different from what you thought you already knew. Phyllis Lim, musician, singer, songwriter, and Kaine Neo, student and part-time model, know this very well. Having found themselves together through a shared interest in fashion, love for them is also meticulously crafted and complex after months of dating. Neo has his future set on a career as an interior designer, while Lim is determined to embark on independent music careers, both abroad. of fashion. No longer a favorite song or a staple in their relationship, is it blind faith that further strengthens the creative couple? Or a sign of love as they mature, even if it means having a future that no longer reflects their youthful beginnings. Love feels good, when? Phyllis: We have conversations that go on forever, because we think in such different ways. Kaine: Are you constantly learning as the days go by? Phyllis: He sometimes encourages me a lot when I feel insecure about my music. Kaine: I try to give my opinion. When she likes writing songs and all that. Obviously, I have no professional input into this. But I support her. Phyllis: He always sends me home, to make sure I'm safe. And when I'm worried, he calls me and talks to me, he even tries to buy me the food I want. Kaine: And she will always push me to make the design I like, or to make fashion choices like trying different styles. Yes of course. She will tell me what works and what doesn't. Phyllis: It's good to be like an old married couple, in terms of comfort level, but you always have to put effort into a relationship to keep it alive. Kaine: She's really just there for me, at all times. I feel like we can communicate with each other, we can be honest with each other. Yeah, and I'll be there for her. Like she released a new song and I'm really excited Phyllis: It's a song about toxic relationships. Kaine: Not about me then. I hope not. [Laughs] Phyllis: But I wrote a song about him when we first met. It is still in production. Photography Beng

Artistic direction Erwin Canuela

Photography Assistant Rigg Ngo

Grooming and hair Adelene Siow, Mandy Yeo | Palette.inc using Shiseido & KEUNE Haircosmetics Once you have finished this story, click here to catch up with our February 2024 issue. RELATED ARTICLES

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.mens-folio.com/lifestyle/love-is-a-venture-of-pure-blind-faith/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos