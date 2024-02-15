The Best of Menswear at New York Fashion Week Fall/Winter 2024

New York Fashion Week Fall/Winter 2024 kicked off February with a bang, kicking off a series of events in London, Milan and Paris in the weeks to come.

The NYFW lineup featured a total of 70 brands, including established names such as Altuzarra, Anna Sui, Area, Carolina Herrera, Michael Kors, Gabriela Hearst, Eckhaus Latta, LaQuan Smith, Luar, Proenza Schouler, Tory Burch and the CFDA creators of the year 2023 in women's and men's wear, Khaite and Willy Chavarria, respectively.

Peter Do began fashion week with his second collection as creative director of Helmut Lang, which envisioned the contrast between armor and adornment. Parisian designer Ludovic de Saint Sernin made a notable debut at New York Fashion Week by paying tribute to photographer Robert Mapplethorpe.

Additionally, NYFW regulars such as Coach, Tommy Hilfiger, Luar and Michael Kors maintained their position as season highlights.

So, in case you missed the show, we're rounding up the best men's looks from the Fall/Winter 2024 season from New York Fashion Week.

Menswear highlights from New York Fashion Week Fall/Winter 2024

Helmut Lang

For his second collection at Helmut Lang, creative director Peter Do presented a collection titled Protection against projectionwith a concept aimed at the contemporary world, where one can never predict when protections such as face shields, zippers, water-resistant hoods and bulletproof materials might become essential.

The men's clothing collection included an assortment of vests, bomber jackets, nylon down jackets, wool coats, cable knit sweaters, baggy pants, utility jackets and pants, and hoodies in a earthy color palette.

Coach

Coach unveiled its Fall/Winter 2024 collection at the James B. Duke House, featuring creative director Stuart Vevers' contemporary reinterpretation of the brand's heritage. This presentation aimed to redefine the house's authentic New York heritage and luxury codes by incorporating a touch of self-expression.

The collection featured heritage archetypes in leather, denim and cotton, expertly distressed to communicate a message about the aesthetic appeal and value of the garments. For seasonal outerwear, the American brand continues to promote its iconic pieces such as the trench coat, leather jackets and shearling jackets. A new perspective was also introduced with a reimagined cardigan jacket crafted from distressed materials inspired by workwear.

OUT

Designer Raul Lopez presented the Fall/Winter 2024 fashion show for his eponymous brand, OUT. Having earned a prominent spot on the New York Fashion Week calendar, he is known for his modern, culturally conscious designs.

The collection, titled Deceptionist, served as a commentary on the resurgence of metrosexuality. Blending elements of the past with the present, the show featured a fusion of old and new designs, including the brand's signatures, such as oversized shoulders on fitted pieces and outerwear. Meanwhile, some of the collection's other standout pieces included sheer tops, nylon trench coats, graphic silk shirts and printed coats.

LaQuan Smith

Glamor dominated the runway for LaQuan Smith's Fall/Winter 2024 collection, with the clothes speaking for themselves and setting the tone for the seasonal months to come. In the show's liner notes, the designer said the latest collection blended in with everyday outfits, reimagined through LaQuan Smith's distinctive style.

The men's looks consisted of three-piece satin suits, long trench coats, oversized velvet coats, flowing pants, bright red silk shirts, straight-leg pants and striped button-down shirts, making them ready for any affair top of the line.

Ludovic de Saint Sernin

Ludovic de Saint Sernin debuted at New York Fashion Week with his latest Fall/Winter 2024 collection. The Belgian designer has been showcasing his collections at Paris Fashion Week since the brand launched in 2017. For the 2024 collection, the designer mentioned a partnership with the Robert Mapplethorpe Foundation, drawing inspiration in particular from the American photographer's photographs of flowers.

De Saint Sernin was captivated by Mapplethorpe's characterization of these emotionally charged pieces, where he described the intertwined concepts that “beauty and the devil are the same thing. Some of these graphics have been printed on sleeveless sheer shirts and vests, sheer blouses, flowy off-shoulder and backless tops. While the rest of the men's looks consisted of button-down shirts, ties, regular fit pants and leather coats and jackets.

Willy Chavarria

Willy Chavarria's fall/winter 2024 presentation began with a short film titled Safe from danger. The presentation captured the different stages of love, depicting moments of pain, frustration, reconciliation, romance and lasting passion.

Models took to the catwalk in oversized silhouettes and broad-shouldered silhouettes, as well as plaid pants, loose pleated pants and baggy jeans, trench coats and plaid shirts, and bomber and leather jackets. . Here, the color palette featured winter hues including navy, black, brown, beige, white and charcoal.

Tommy Hilfiger

For Tommy Hilfiger's Fall/Winter 2024 collection, the designer went completely American by highlighting the brand's iconic red, blue and white colors in a preppy form. During the runway presentation, the brand showcased its timeless '90s silhouettes, such as rugby shirts, single-breasted blazers and varsity jackets, transformed with materials like corduroys and chalky stripes.

While maintaining a connection to American aesthetics with its rich traditional colors, the collection also adopted a neutral palette, including tones like beige, beige, brown, gray, black and white.

(Hero and main image credit: Courtesy of Instagram/Coach, LaQuan Smith and Ludovic de Saint Sernin)