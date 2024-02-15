NEW YORK When Jackie Davis arrives at the century-old Gotham Hall in Midtown Manhattan on Thursday, February 8, the only evidence that the second grader came straight from school is her lavender furry Hello Kitty backpack, which she returns politely at the door. .
Fashion
The kids of New York Fashion Week
As Jessica leads her daughter by the hand, heads turn and faces immediately tilt downward, visibly lit up with joy.
When a small child sits at a show during New York Fashion Week, feet dangling over the bench, something enchanting happens. In spaces like this, celebrities are numerous enough to barely register as such. But little ones with their moms and dads are a much rarer sight and spotting a parent-child duo invariably arouses all sorts of amused curiosity among spectators. Who are they? How do such small people end up on the guest list? Are they styled by their parents or do they dress themselves? And maybe more importantly, what do they think about all this, you know?
We spoke with six of these kids and their parents to find out why and how they organize Fashion Week as a family.
Inside Gotham Halls' moody lit event, Jackie's apple juice is placed under decorative greenery so she can pose for a photo with her mother. Like Jessica, an investment banker-turned-influencer who creates content on Instagram and elsewhere for women working in corporate environments greets brand representatives, Jackie reviews some looks from the collection.
Too much jewelry, she said about one. A dress with long sleeves and red sequins: you can really only wear it at Christmas.
Jackie designs dresses and skirt sets in her free time at her home on the Upper West Side. Jessica takes him to events like this to feed his already keen interest in fashion. She's excited that her own work gives Jackie the opportunity to see how brands are created and marketed, Jessica says. I think it's an incredible experience for little girls.
Similarly, 8-year-old Poppy Brent-Berkus wants to one day create her own line of dresses. During Christian Siriano's show in the sumptuous Terrace Room of the Plaza Hotel (Poppys review: lots of colors, sparkle), she explained that, design-wise, she specializes in cocktail outfits. To Poppy and her father, interior designer Jeremiah Brent, Siriano is a family friend; the pair previously attended Sirianos shows together. Poppy started drawing and I posted something years ago. And he invited her, Brent said. It's a tradition.
Poppy's look, an ethereal blush-colored dress and coat in a similar hue, came together with just a few parental help, she told me. We found a dress and I found the shoes, she said. But then [my dad] I ordered them, so that counts as help.
She tells me what she's looking for and I help her find it, Brent said. It’s always a joint effort.
Campbell Sengstacke, 4, of West Orange, New Jersey, is also becoming a Fashion Week regular.
On Sunday, Campbell and her mother, Marie Claire beauty director Deena Campbell Sengstacke, arrived at the Jason Wus show in Greenpoint, Brooklyn, wearing matching blush pink Hill House dresses and quilted green jackets. She loves puffy dresses, Deena says with a laugh. It's not really my vibe, but I'll do it for her.
Deena, who spent time behind the scenes earlier filming a collaboration video with Jason Wu Beauty, says that like any parent, she wants to share her working world with her child. At this age, I'm always worried about exposure because I don't know what industry I'll land in, says Deena. But my job as a mother is just to expose him to all the things I've been exposed to.
At the Wus show last winter, Deena says, Campbell was fascinated by the sight of the models walking the runway. This year, however, she's a little scared when she enters. Wu, who often performs in venues flooded with natural light, instead staged this one in an empty warehouse, almost in pitch darkness; drones of vaguely creepy synthesized music in the background. However, Campbell ends up sitting back and enjoying Wu's moody fall collection after being lightly bribed with pretzels from a Ziploc bag.
In the Flatiron District on Friday night, 8-year-old Chase Pettaway sits next to his mother, Chanel, dragging her Velcro-bound Burberry sneakers against the concrete floor while waiting for a Slimi Studio fashion show to begin. Hip-hop booms through the speakers and resonates from the high ceilings.
Chanel, a publicist based in Secaucus, New Jersey, occasionally brings Chase, who she describes as being on the autism spectrum, to fashion shows, with a specific goal in mind.
Years ago, Chase would have gone ballistic. Mom, it's too much. The music is too loud. I don't want to be here. And he can even go through the waiting process [for the show to start] for the moment, this testifies to its evolution, says Chanel. We celebrate small victories.
As models walk the runway, Chase gives his mother thumbs-up and thumbs-down signals whenever he particularly likes or despises a look. One is too pink; another is too dark. But he loves all the hooded looks. Does Chase have a future in fashion? Perhaps as a designer, model or publicist himself? No, he said. I just want to be a YouTuber.
Priya Shukla's eldest daughter, 8, is also a Fashion Week veteran. But she's at school the morning of the Alejandra Alonso Rojas show at Casa Cipriani, so Shuklas, 3-year-old Blair Totoonchie, gets to attend her first fashion show.
Shukla, senior vice president of global communications at Vera Wang and a friend of Rojass, wants her daughters to experience her professional world early and often. This is such an important industry for this city that I want them to grow up knowing what I do and what it means,” Shukla says. But, she adds laughing, I think [Blairs] expect some sort of spectacle, like the Christmas Spectacular.
Agitated before the show, Blair asks for lip balm, then water, then reveals the contents of her little Louis Vuitton bag: a pair of little white socks and a blue pencil, just to hold on to. She informs us in a conspiratorial tone that she has farted, an announcement that her mother accepts with admirable parental aplomb. You farted? Shukla repeats softly in his lilting Australian accent.
When the show begins, Blair sits there, wide-eyed, looking away only to point out to her mother that the gargantuan white fur coat of one of the models matches hers. Blair will go to a Valentine's Day party, then to preschool after that; Shukla has a tracksuit she can change into, but suspects she might want to spend all day in her leopard print dress, hair bow and sunglasses. (I always wear sunglasses, Blair says.) The chances that Blair and her sister will host a fashion show tonight at their Upper East Side home, Shukla says, are about 1,000 percent.
On a daily basis, we often find Asiya Sudin, 4, wearing her ice blue Elsa dress, whether she is at home or at the synagogue where she goes to preschool. But this Sunday is On a special day: She attended her mother, Brooklyn-based artist Elke Reva Sudin's, first fashion show at Midtowns Sony Hall, so Asiya opted for her rainbow sequined mermaid skirt. When the weather is very nice, she explains proudly, it makes sparks on the wall.
Elke designs scarves with Jewish women and other culturally or religiously significant scarf wearers in mind, and her collection is the first to appear at a Runway 7 event featuring emerging designers. Asiya sits between her two designated babysitters for the day (both parents), while her father, Saul, a photographer and documentarian, takes photos behind the scenes and on the catwalk.
Elke admits that having a daytime preschooler is a lot. Not only do you have to have the scarves ready, the clothes ready, every detail of the designs nailed down, but you also have to: Have I prepared snacks? What will she do during the show?
But I had this vision, of her seeing me go out after the show, adds Elke.
Indeed, while Asiya has a particular fondness for a rainbow scarf that debuted on the runway today, it wasn't even her favorite part of the show. Her favorite part, she told her mother, was seeing you.
