Prada and Louis Vuitton open stores in Oakridge Park in Canada – Robb Report





Canada could become a new luxury retail capital. The site of a mid-century shopping center in Vancouver, British Columbia, is being reimagined to meet modern tastes. Oakridge Centre, opened in 1959, is becoming Oakridge Park, a five million square foot development that will see a glittering assortment of luxury brands set up shop there. The city's first standalone stores from Maison Margiela, Miu Miu and Christian Louboutin will be among around 100 outlets expected to open next year. Other high-end brands you'll see include Louis Vuitton, Prada, Brunello Cucinelli, Moncler, Versace and Max Mara, with more joining them. Tiffany & Co., Harry Rosen and Coach, tenants of the original Oakridge Center, closed during the renovation but will return when the sprawling complex reopens. A view of the North Atrium, with elegant interior design Courtesy of Oakridge Park Beyond just shopping, Oakridge Park will feature 3,000 residences, a nine-acre park on the mall's rooftop and 700,000 square feet of office space that can accommodate more than 3,000 people. Other new amenities joining the center include community centers, a library, a Goh Ballet academy, indoor and outdoor concert halls, and Canada's second Time Out Market. The latter will present designs inspired by food halls in Europe and Asia. QuadReal Real Estate Group And Western Bank partnered on the project, which began to take shape in 2017. The original shopping center was vacated and razed in 2020 to make way for a radical reinvention of the site. The location of the development played a role in attracting luxury brands to the project. Oakridge is an affluent neighborhood in west Vancouver and is located between downtown and the international airport, which could also help attract tourist dollars to the development. When it opens, it will be a far cry from the 1950s-era big-box mall that once stood there. Authors Demetrius Simms Demetrius Simms is a digital editor at Robb Report. After starting their career in public relations, they transitioned to freelance writing in 2020. Their work has now appeared in the lifestyle and culture… Learn more

