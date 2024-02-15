Alastair McKimm leaves iD Magazine





Alastair McKimm, editor-in-chief of British fashion and culture publication iD, announced on Wednesday that he was leaving the title. In an Instagram post showcasing his many iD covers, he thanked his team and collaborators for their support during his five years in the top job. The news came just a day after the magazine's new owner, model-turned-entrepreneur Karlie Kloss, announced that the magazine would suspend publication in print and online while the company revamps its business model. During the restructuring, iD will continue to publish on social media and launch an email newsletter while developing plans to return bigger and better than ever: online, in print and everywhere in between, the magazine said in a statement . Kloss, now CEO of i-Ds, acquired the publication last November through his vehicle Bedford Media after its previous owner, Vice, declared bankruptcy and was taken over by creditors. McKimm was initially expected to expand his role, becoming chief creative officer and global editor-in-chief as part of the deal. But plans have since changed. According to a memo sent to staff obtained by BoF, McKimm said he sincerely believed his departure was the best thing for iD, Karlie and [his] own mental health. I am truly grateful that Karlie has invested in i-D's legacy, McKim wrote. I support her 100% in what she wants to do and to that end, I think stepping aside and opening the door to a new team is the way to go. No successor has yet been named. Learn more: Karlie Kloss acquires iD Magazine

