Wedding Dress Trends from Georgetown Bridal Stylists for 2024

By Kate Garrett

Everything is trendy. As we build our wardrobes with on-trend basics and accessories, we can find comfort in the promise of new looks next season. We can hide our Doc Martens platform under our bed knowing that it will reappear in a few years. But what about when there is no next time? How about a look that you only wear once? what have you dreamed of since you were a child? that you will have to remember forever? And when will it be your wedding dress?

The process of finding your wedding dress can be overwhelming. There are so many things to consider: price, timing, modifications, second look. In the chaos of coordinating your wedding logistics, how to choose a dress that won't make your future grandchildren say: Wow! Was it so 2020s!, while still remaining chic for your big day?

I am a bridal stylist at Carines bridal workshop here in Georgetown. I've seen hundreds of brides make this momentous decision over the past few years, so I've put together a guide to three of the best bridal trends I've seen through 2024. Trends that will make your big day the fashion souvenir of your dreams.

Low waist

Standard waist seams should sit on your natural waist line. This is your true narrowest point, usually about two inches above your belly button. Low rises intentionally extend to your high hip, often angled in an obtuse V to the low point of your stomach. Championed by Vera Wang, the low waist was a must-have for the 2000s bride. Next came sweetheart necklines and tulle ball gowns, classically paired with a statement belt ( thereKate Hudson in the 2009 film Bridal Wars). These days you can ditch the belt and princess pattern and use a low waist to bring a dramatic, modern touch to your dress. They are incredibly flattering and make the waist appear ever longer and slimmer. Creating them often requires a lot of structure, so you can be sure of a perfect fit. Drop waists aren't specific to appliques, so whether you want full lace or clean silk, this trend could be for you.

Corsets exposed

Corsetry has long been a crucial part of a wedding or other dress. Many brides prioritize dresses that make their waists appear slimmest. Corsets are designed to hug your figure and hold the dress against your body. They undoubtedly offer the most slimming and secure fit, not to mention a good lift to your bust. But corsets are above all inside the dress, covered with fabric so you can't see the bones underneath. However, if you're looking to flatter your shape while still showing it off, you can strip it down to the bones and make it look like the applique was built on you!

The Mira Zwillinger dress collection shows how versatile the exposed corset can be, subtle behind lots of 3D flowers. Or a daring bustier!

3D flowers

Floral imagery in the bridal realm is not new. As any budget-conscious bride can tell you, the flowers she uses to decorate her big day are crucial. Different types of brides embody different types of flowers: classic roses, enigmatic poppies or elegant lilies. Your flowers will become a symbol of your wedding day, just like your dress. Why not attach your new signature flower to your dress? What is it, are you thinking about a fall wedding? Flowers and fall don't have to be mutually exclusive! Discover Lela Roses The Clairette, with hand-pleated organza poppies, ivory.

As fashion tides come and go, don't forget to think about what fashion statements really look like You. Not only which necklines are most flattering for your body type, but which symbols and aesthetics resonate with who you are as a person. As long as you can see yourself represented in your dress, you'll never have to worry about it aging.