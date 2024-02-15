SEATTLE Washington Rowing, along with Windermere Real Estate, hosts the men's and women's crews of the Italian National Team and the University of Wisconsin for the 38th annual Windermere Cup, scheduled for Saturday, May 4, 2024.

The Italian men's team will be competing in the Windermere Cup/Opening Day Regatta for the third time. In 1989, the third year of the Windermere Cup, Italy won the men's race, beating second-place UW, as well as crews from New Zealand and California. In 2004, the Italian men's eight finished third behind UW and Navy.

The Italians have competed only once in Seattle, in 2004, finishing second in the feature race, behind UW and ahead of UCLA. Wisconsin will make its first appearance at the Windermere Cup.

“With the recent release of the film Boys in the Boat, we thought it would be exciting to bring Italy to this year's Windermere Cup and set the stage for a rematch of the 1936 Olympics when the Huskies and Italy battled for gold and silver respectively,” said Windermere Real Estate President OB Jacobi. “We look forward to seeing the iconic game between these teams and Wisconsin and celebrating this legacy of champions.”

Italy won its first Olympic rowing medal at the 1920 Games and has been a constant among the upper levels of international rowing ever since. At the 1936 Berlin Games, in the thrilling men's eight final depicted in the book and film “The Boys in the Boat,” it was the Italians who won the silver medal behind the UW crew which won gold for the United States. The Italians narrowly edged out the host Germans, who finished in third place.

Despite a long association between the two programs, the Wisconsin men and women will compete in the Windermere Cup for the first time ever. The Badgers men's varsity team has won the Intercollegiate Rowing Association (IRA) national championship seven times and the James Ten Eyck Memorial Trophy (for total points) 15 times, second only to Washington's 17.

The Wisconsin women earned 17 NCAA championship berths and, most notably in Washington, produced Huskies head coach Yasmin Farooq, a former Badgers captain. who coxed the U.S. women's eight at the 1992 and 1996 Olympics and is a member of the Wisconsin Athletics Hall of Fame.

“Of course it's my dream that the two “UW”s meet in Montlake,“ said Yasmin Farooq, Washington women's head coach. “yes Iit's a glimpse of our future together in the Big Tenbut it's deeper than that. Wisconsin coach Vicky Opitz is a fellow Olympian and Washington and Women of Wisconsin were teammates in the eighth Olympic gold medalist of 1984. There is a lot of history between them programs, and we look forward to welcoming them at the Windermere Cup.“

“Washington and Wisconsin have a long history of competing against each other,” said UW men's head coach. Michael Callahan . “In fact, this year's race will give us Huskies and Badgers the opportunity to once again compete for the 'W' Trophy, as we have done for many years.

Current UW roster includes only two Italians Giulio Acernese , double gold medalist at the Under-23 World Rowing Championships; and newcomer Matteo Belgeri, a gold medalist at the 2022 Under-19 World Rowing Championships. Among a handful of other Italian men who have rowed for UW is Roberto Blanda, a two-time Olympian ( men's eight in 1992 and 1996).

Several Italians have played key roles in Washington's women's program in recent years. Chiara Ondoli, a 2020 Olympian, was the eighth shot for the Huskies' 2017 NCAA college champion. Carmela Pappalardo and Valentina Iseppi have both won multiple NCAA gold medals, both being part of the varsity eight that came back from sixth place to win the 2019 NCAA Grand Final. Iseppi finished fourth in the women's quad at the Toyko Olympics and trains for Paris.

The annual spring rowing event on the Montlake Cut takes place in conjunction with the Seattle Yacht Club's Opening Day Parade, which marks the start of Seattle's boating season. The entire event is a joint effort between Washington Rowing, the Seattle Yacht Club and Windermere Real Estate, with Windermere serving as the title sponsor of the main racing events.

“With the movie 'The Boys in the Boat' reigniting interest in the 1936 UW crew, it's great that we can bring the Italians to the Windermere Cup this year,” Callahan said. “Italian rowers have a well-deserved reputation for courage and fortitude, and Italy is one of the nations most dedicated to the success of its national rowing program.”

“We have been fortunate to have some exceptional Italian rowers on our team over the years,” said Farooq. “All have been excellent runners who know how to “throw” over 2,000 meters. Women's rowing in Italy is booming. MMore and more Italian women are competing at World Championship level each year. We will be prepaird for an epic raceand we'll be happy to have Husky Nation line both sides of the Cup and cheer on the Dawgs!“

On the Friday evening before the opening day regatta, all Windermere Cup crews will compete in the annual Twilight Sprints, a race from the traditional Montlake Cut finish line to the east end of the Montlake Cut.

The Washington women finished second at the NCAA Championships last season, the program's eighth consecutive top-five finish at the national championships. The men also finished second at the Intercollegiate Rowing Association national championships, after winning the title two seasons ago.

There will be more information to come on other events related to Opening Day and the Windermere Cup, including the annual “Party at the Cut” on Friday evening.

Windermere Cup History and Information

The Windermere Cup began 37 years ago in 1987 when Windermere Real Estate founder John Jacobi partnered with the University of Washington to create the annual rowing event. They wanted to bring the best team in the world to the Montlake Cut in Seattle, which was the Soviet Union at the time. It was one of the few sporting competitions held by the Soviets in the United States for 25 years, when relations were strained during the Cuban Missile Crisis in 1962. The Soviet Union brought its male crews and women's and won both races convincingly. After that, the precedent was set for what has become one of the most important rowing events in the world, and certainly a staple of the Seattle rowing community.

The Washington men have won the Windermere Cup 27 times in 36 attempts, while the UW women have won 26 of 36.

This year's event marks the 53rd running of the Opening Day Regatta, which has included the Windermere Cup for 37 years. The 2024 event will include a number of events during the week leading up to race day. The Seattle Yacht Club's opening day parade through the Montlake Cut will immediately follow the race. Further details will be announced at a later date. For more information, visit www.windermerecup.com.