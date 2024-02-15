Meghan Markle impresses with winter fashion during her visit to Canada

The Duchess of Sussex made a stylish appearance in Whistler, Canada, on Wednesday as she attended events linked to the one-year milestone towards the 2025 Invictus Games, alongside Prince Harry.

The royal couple were pictured meeting organizers and veterans at the 'one year to go winter training camp' as the tournament prepares to incorporate winter sports into its slate of events for the first time.

The Invictus Games were co-founded by the Prince in 2014 as a global platform for wounded, ill or injured veterans to showcase their mental and physical rehabilitation through sport.

Harry and Meghan are visiting Whistler and Vancouver as part of a three-day trip marking the countdown to the 2025 games, giving fans of the fashion-minded California duchess the rare opportunity to see her dress for cold weather.

The Duchess of Sussex pictured with Prince Harry in Whistler, Canada, February 14, 2024. The royal couple visited a training camp marking the first anniversary of the 2025 Invictus Games.

For the snowy training camp appearance, Meghan wrapped up warm against the Canadian winter in a chic calf-length quilted jacket with geometric stitching designed by all-American brand Calvin Klein.

She paired the statement piece with an all-white base layer consisting of a white knit blouse and crisp white pants, accessorized with a black beanie.

One of the highlights of the Duchess's outfit was a pair of all-weather boots from Portland, Oregon-based shoe company SOREL.

Named the “Joan of the Arctic” boot, this style costs around $240 and was a staple in Meghan's wardrobe before her wedding to Prince Harry in 2018.

During their time at Invictus training camp, Meghan and Harry spent time learning about the adaptive winter sports that would be offered at the upcoming games, including adaptive skiing (sometimes called para-alpine skiing). This sees athletes unable to stand or walk take a seat on a suitable seat connected to a ski.

As part of their visit to the camp, Harry took the opportunity to try some adaptive skiing exercises, including a slalom, defended by Meghan.

The couple has several ties to Canada, which makes their visit even more poignant.

In 2016, when they first met, much of Harry and Meghan's early love life took place in Toronto, where the future duchess lived while filming her role as paralegal Rachel Zane in the hit legal television series. Suits.

When it came time to attend their first official event together in 2017, they did so at the Invictus Games taking place that year in Toronto, and when the couple first separated from the family royal in 2020, they were living at a friend's house on Vancouver Island with their young son, Prince Archie.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex pictured during the year-long winter training camp ahead of the Invictus Games in Whistler, Canada, February 14, 2024. Harry took part in an adaptive ski exercise while Meghan watched…

This latest visit also comes at an important time for the couple. On Monday, they unveiled a rebrand of their public website, moving from archewell.com to sussex.com with the new branding “The Office of Prince Harry and Meghan, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex “.

This formal new branding that reinforces their ties to their royal titles has sparked criticism in Britain, with some commentators accusing them of sacrificing their royal connections.

The unveiling of the new site was followed by an exciting announcement for Meghan that she has signed a new podcasting deal with audio network Lemonada.

“I am proud to now be able to announce that I am joining the brilliant team at Lemonada to pursue my love of podcasting,” Meghan said in a statement. “Being able to support a woman-founded business with a slate of thought-provoking and highly entertaining podcasts is a fantastic way to kick off 2024.”

In the announcement, it was revealed that not only would the Duchess be re-releasing her award-winning podcast series. Archetypes on open platforms, but she is also reportedly working on a brand new show, details of which have not yet been revealed.

Harry and Meghan's Canadian trip for the Invictus Games will continue until February 16.

