Save Up to 50% on Previous Season Running Clothing, Gear & Shoes – iRunFar

Shoes from the previous season

We found three tried-and-true shoes at last season's prices during the REI seasonal sale. These shoe deals are a great way to snag a new pair. Be sure to shop the rest of the sale for other running shoe deals.

One of the most popular trail running shoes among both runners and hikers, the Altra Solitaire Peak 7 is a moderate cushion shoe with rock protection underfoot. The shoe uses Altras OG FootShape for a wide toe box, Altra EGO foam for energy return, 5-millimeter contour insoles and cleats placed under the metatarsals for traction and confident riding on terrain accident. THE Altra Solitaire Peak 8 is available now, with only minor adjustments, but not at this price!

The Lone Peak 7 shoes have a claimed stack height of 25 millimeters, zero drop, and an actual weight of 10.2 ounces (289 grams) for a US men's size 9.

Read our Altra Lone Peak 7 review.

Hoka Mach 5 Road Running Shoes Men's And Women's: $112 (19% off)

Ready for the race Hoka Mach5 road running shoes are contoured on top and reinforced underfoot. Hoka uses a single layer of mesh in the upper to keep it simple while still providing structure around the foot. New ProFly+ construction means a new foam midsole with EVA rubber underneath to provide energetic rebound at multiple speeds.

The Mach 5 shoes have a neutral, moderate cushion, with a claimed stack height of 29 millimeters in the heel and 24 millimeters in the forefoot for a 5 millimeter drop, and a claimed weight of 8.2 ounces for the version for men.

La Sportiva and Janji collaborated on this “Tectonic Shift” design for the La Sportiva x Janji Jackal II. This shoe's update added width and volume to the original Jackal, while claiming to weigh an ounce less, thanks to newer, more breathable and recycled upper materials.

Features of the trail shoe include a toe cap, rock plates, a combination of midfoot materials to provide long-distance cushioning while maintaining stability, and 3.5-millimeter lugs for traction.

The Jackall II shoes have a claimed height of 7 millimeters, with a heel of 29 millimeters and a forefoot stack height of 22 millimeters, and have an actual weight of 9.84 ounces (279 grams) for one size American 9 for men.

Here is our La Sportiva Jackall II review.

Running clothing and equipment

And here are some running clothing and gear deals also found in the REI seasonal sale. These are just a few examples of what's reduced, so check the sale for other deals.

We rented the Patagonia Strider Pro 5 Running Shorts as the best in our guide to the best running shorts for men, thanks to the fabric technology and comfort at an already competitive price. Now they are on sale.

The shorts use a quick-drying 90% recycled polyester with spandex and four-way stretch fabric.

The liner is made from miDori bioSoft for enhanced moisture wicking and next-to-skin comfort and is also treated to control odor. Our reviewers praised the “subtle but clever” design of the external cord.

For storage, they have four expandable envelope pockets and a secure zippered pocket on the back.

The North Face Pro Warm Winter Jacket Men's And Women's: $105 (30% off)

Take on cold-weather runs in insulated, wind-resistant clothing. The North Face Pro Warm Winter Jacket. It combines a durable outer fabric with grid-knit fleece in ventilation areas. For added warmth, its body uses the brand's Heatseeker Eco insulation (70% recycled polyester), putting 80 grams of weight in the body and 60 grams in the upper sleeves.

Store gloves or snacks in the on-seam handwarmer pockets and a phone in the interior zippered chest pocket. Other features include thumb loops, elastic cuffs and hem, and a locking loop for hanging.

This Ultimate Direction Ultra Vesta 6.0 is a 10 liter vest, designed to hold a two liter tank and other essential gear like a shell, gloves and snacks.

It is designed to fit the body, not just the back. Updates to this sixth version of the Vesta include improved poly cords for a better fit and an air mesh panel around to prevent chafing. Customizable hiking pole attachment options allow you to store your poles in the front or back, with four included elastic hooks and loops. The Vesta 6.0 comes with two 50 milliliter squeeze bottles from the brand.

Other running-friendly features include a dedicated phone pocket on the shoulder strap, waterproof fabrics on the main pocket clamshell opening, and a storage pocket on the shoulder.

To learn more about this pack, read our Ultimate Direction Ultra Vesta 6.0 review.

Whether you're jogging, hitting the gym, or relaxing, the PrAna West Edge jogging pants for menAnd PrAna Layna printed jogging pants for women offer a touch of softness and comfort. Additionally, the jogging pants incorporate recycled fibers and bluesign approved fabrics.

The West Edge Jogger Pant blends recycled polyester and organic cotton in a stretchy woven shell for ease of movement. There is an elastic hem and drawstring for the perfect fit, hand pockets and a back zip pocket.

The Layna printed jogging pants mix recycled polyester and Lycra for added elasticity. For greater comfort, the belt has no seams on the upper edge and a triangular gusset with Coolmax allows better air circulation.

We found this deal in the REI Outlet, but it's a good reminder to protect your extremities during races and workouts in cold weather. THE Brooks Shield Lobster Gloves use 80 grams of insulation to trap heat, while allowing thumbs and index fingers to move independently. Plus, magnets on the cuffs help hold your gloves together while you store them.

THE Running shorts for mountain trails have a stretchy boxer liner, for close-fitting moisture-wicking performance, and lightweight outer shorts. Four-way stretch fabric moves with you and has reverse seams to prevent chafing. Additionally, the lining has a hidden phone pocket.

