11 Best Windbreakers for Men 2024





When the world first caught wind of windbreakers in the 1970s, the style exploded into the modern fashion sphere. Suddenly, windbreakers were everywhere, worn as a style choice rather than as functional pieces like they had been used for hundreds of years by the Inuit. Almost any episode of Stranger Things will show you how popular this style was in the 80s. And ever since they entered the mainstream, windbreakers have never left the market; They may seem slightly retro, but a garment as chic and functional as this isn't sure to go out of style anytime soon. The beauty of windbreakers ultimately lies in their versatility. You can layer them, wear them in spring, fall, winter and even summer, thanks to the lightness and compactness of most of these options. If you want a lightweight style, choose one that functions more as a shell than a jacket; If you want something heavier and more durable, there are utility styles as well. They're great wet weather pieces, featuring windproof and water-repellent technology that you can keep in your bag while you're on the move. And, honestly, a little retro style never hurt anyone's wardrobe. And, honestly, a little retro style never hurt anyone's wardrobe. “/> Go to content Each product has been carefully selected by an Esquire editor. We may earn commission from these links. The North Face/Arc'teryx best functional windbreaker Columbia Glennaker Lake Rain Jacket best functional windbreaker Columbia Glennaker Lake Rain Jacket Now 17% off For something simple and functional, opt for Columbia. This jacket was designed to be worn in windy and rainy weather, and with waterproof fabric, an adjustable hood and a packable design, you'll definitely keep it for a rainy day. Advertisement – ​​Continue reading below best athletic windbreaker Mountain Outdoor Training Shell best athletic windbreaker Mountain Outdoor Training Shell For your outdoor activities, Vuori offers a stylish and functional windbreaker with performance technologies to keep you safe and dry. This style is water-resistant, has moisture-wicking and odor-fighting properties, and even has a reflective logo for your nighttime adventures. best designer windbreaker Reps Crinkled Nylon Hooded Jacket With Stone Island Logo Applique best designer windbreaker Reps Crinkled Nylon Hooded Jacket With Stone Island Logo Applique Stone Island knows how to take on the great outdoors, and it knows how to do it in style. If you want a chic, timeless and durable option, look for this iconic logo. This style has a water-repellent finish, an adjustable hood and a high collar, so you can protect yourself from the rain while still letting the style stay. Advertisement – ​​Continue reading below best basic windbreaker Tommy Hilfiger Lightweight Hooded Windbreaker Jacket best basic windbreaker Tommy Hilfiger Lightweight Hooded Windbreaker Jacket Slightly sporty, slightly chic, like Tommy Hilfiger. It's about as dressy as a windbreaker can get, with its Hilfiger logo, deep front pocket and fitted design. Advertisement – ​​Continue reading below best windbreaker for the outdoors Arc'teryx Beta Jacket best windbreaker for the outdoors Arc'teryx Beta Jacket Arc'teryx's Beta Jacket is a cult favorite, and if you live in a humid climate, you'll quickly find out why. (We have a favorite from the brand, and we've even listed its best-sellers here.) With secure zippered pockets, a lightweight yet warm design, a full-zip front, and an adjustable hem, this style truly has it all to please. . best minimalist windbreaker Bugatchi hooded windbreaker jacket best minimalist windbreaker Bugatchi hooded windbreaker jacket If you want to keep things simple but stylish, Bugatchi is the way to go. This basic style features a full-length zipper, elasticated cuffs and an adjustable, removable lined hood. best must-have windbreaker LL Bean Waterproof Windbreaker Jacket best must-have windbreaker LL Bean Waterproof Windbreaker Jacket Finally, turn to LL Bean for a foolproof basic. This style is windproof and waterproof, with elasticated cuffs, deep pockets, a high collar and a full-length zipper that keeps the heat inside. Advertisement – ​​Continue reading below Tips for choosing When it comes to choosing a windbreaker, firstly think about where you are going to wear it. The windbreaker you want for your rainy hikes isn't necessarily the same windbreaker you want to make from the parking lot inside the store on a rainy day. Some windbreakers, like those from Nike and J.Crew, are lightweight shells that protect your clothes from rain. Others, like styles from Arc'teryx, The North Face, and Stone Island, feature features like Gore-Tex fabric, lining, and breathability, so they're better suited to repeated use and outdoor adventures. Also think about the style you want. To wear it to the office, you probably won't need a windbreaker that has all the features needed to keep you warm and toasty, but you will you want one that doesn't completely ruin the rest of your outfit. Tommy Hilfiger and Bugatchi, for example, offer great versatile options that remain chic while still being functional. Why you can trust Esquire We're not going to say something is great unless it's actually great. Every product in Esquires Selections is carefully selected by our fashion and e-commerce teams. 