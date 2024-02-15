Beyoncé makes a surprise appearance at New York Fashion Week





Beyoncé is full of surprises this week. Following the unexpected release of two new singles and the announcement of an upcoming country album, Queen Bey was spotted in Brooklyn, New York while presenting at Luars New York Fashion Week. In a look that could best be described as Space Cowboy inspired, the star inevitably made a statement wearing the embroidered and bedazzled silver 'Galaxy' blazer, sheer hooded bodysuit and thigh-high boots from Paris Couture Spring-Summer 2024 Collection by Gaurav Gupta, paired with a holographic Luar bag and oversized sunglasses. Keeping with the silver chrome theme from her Renaissance tour, Beyonc added a country touch to the cut with what appeared to be the same Mist Gray Stetson cowboy hat she wore to this year's Grammys ceremony. Although the star attempted to sneak onto the show moments before the show began, all eyes were on her. would have on Beyoncé as she made her first appearance at New York Fashion Week in eight years. Sitting next to her mother, Tina Knowles, in the front row, the Renaissance singer shared a few smiles from her seat while her longtime bodyguard, Julius de Boer, watched closely, shining his flashlight on anyone who got too close. Beyond the flashing lights and curious looks, Beyoncé attended the show for a special reason, her nephew, Daniel Julez Smith Jr. Among the dozens of models scheduled to walk the designers' runway, Julez, 19, was not not only showcased Luar's latest collection, but also helped share the designers' biggest message. Founded by Raul Lopez, the Luars fall 2024 collection was a renewed exploration of sartorial metrosexuality. Recommended Stories Metrosexuality is not just a label or a look, it was a trap door to acceptance, a path to [Lopez] hiding your sexuality while growing up,” the brand explained, by Fashionista. “By assuming the role of a 'Deceptionista,' he was able to deceive, overshadow and ultimately transcend. As society once again embraces a softer masculine aesthetic, Lopez points out the irony of the Deceptionista. It is no longer just the metrosexual man who cheats, but it is society which falls back on its own heteronormative programming.” Aligning with the brand's signature bold shoulders, Julez walked the runway in a leather suit featuring a dramatic silhouette with exaggerated shoulders and faux fur sleeve details. Her mother, Solange Knowles, was also spotted at the show, sitting a few seats away from her sister. I feel good, Julez said in a behind the scenes interview. A lot of my staff will be here, so it's a lot of support. The model's grandmother proudly shared videos and photos of her from the show. Instagram, calling the evening a family affair. Publish a group photo of herself, Beyonc, Solange, Julez, Lopez and Parkwood Entertainment director, Angela Beyince, cousin of the Knowles sisters, Mama Knowles congratulated her grandchild. Congratulations My Julez so proud of you @luar creator of the fashion show with Raul Lopez, she wrote. You were excellent!!! We love you Corrected: Wednesday 02/14/24 at 7:15 p.m. ET: An earlier version of this article stated that Luar designed the outfit worn by Beyoncé. The article has been edited to credit designer Gaurav Gupta. Never Miss a Beat: Get our daily stories delivered straight to your inbox with theGrio newsletter.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://thegrio.com/2024/02/14/beyonce-makes-a-surprise-appearance-during-new-york-fashion-week/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos