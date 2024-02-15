Men's golf opens spring schedule in Gainesville





TOURNAMENT: Florida Gators Invitational Tournament

WHEN: Friday February 16 Saturday February 17

LOCATION: Gainesville, Florida.

COURSE: Mark Bostick Golf Course (Par 70 6,701 yards)

FOLLOW: | Twitter @USFMGolf | Live Statistics TAMPA, FLA., February 15, 2024 The University of South Florida men's golf team opens the spring schedule at the Florida Gator Invitational in Gainesville on February 16-17. The Bulls, looking to continue their momentum after a record-breaking fall season, are led by head coach. Steve Bradley The five-time AAC Coach of the Year is in his 10th season. In the fall, the Bulls won back-to-back team tournaments and had back-to-back individual winners at those same tournaments. The Bulls finished in the top five in all four events. The Bulls' first victory of the fall came at the USF Invitational where the Bulls tied Stetson for first place at -16 to earn USF's second victory in the event. Senior Sam Nicholson , in an individual competition, won the first victory of his career. Nicholson tied a program record for lowest 36-hole total, shooting 133 (-11) through the first two rounds Monday. The Bulls earned their second straight win at the Quail Valley Invitational and Graduate Students Brock Healy recorded his first victory at USF. Healy closed with a 69 (-3) to catch up and finish in a three-way tie for first place at 203 (-13), his first victory at USF. The total of 203 is a career best for Healy, a transfer from Kennesaw State. The Florida Gator Invitational is the first of six spring events leading to the American Conference Championship and NCAA Regional play. The Bulls will compete in a 16-team field that includes host Florida, which fields A and B teams, Augusta State, FAU, FGCU, Furman, Jacksonville, Kentucky, Liberty, Navy, Nebraska, Penn State, UCF, UNF . , and West Virginia. In the 54-hole event, the field will play 36 holes on Friday, February 16, beginning with a shotgun start at 7:50 a.m. Eastern. On Saturday, competitors will play 18 holes with tee times beginning at 8:00 a.m. (EST). The tournament was brought forward from its initial schedule due to possible bad weather. With Sam Nicholson And Brock Healy the Bulls' charge in 2023-24 Bulls will be led by Jake Peacock , member of the 2022-23 AAC Men's Golf All-Conference Team. Peacock finished tied for fourth at the USF Invitational at 209 (-7), his fourth top 10 as a Bull. He dominated the Bulls in the team's opening event, the Knoxville Classic, going +1.211 to finish 22nd.sd in the field of 84 players. He tied his career best with a first-round 66 and finished tied for 14th.th at the Windon Memorial Classic. The head coach Steve Bradley announced the following competitors for the Bulls in Gainesville: Sam Nicholson (Sr., Atlantic Beach, Florida), Jake Peacock (Jr., Milton, Georgia), Brock Healy (Gr., Norcross, Georgia), Cooper Smith (Redshirt Jr., Tampa, Florida), and Shubham Jaglan (Jr., Delhi, India). About USF Men's Golf

The USF men's golf program has won 17 conference titles and has had players earn 19 All-America honors. The Bulls have won five American Athletic Conference tournament championships in wire-to-wire fashion, winning four straight from 2015 to 2018. The Bulls have had four individual conference champions, including Albin Bergström in 2021, and has earned nine consecutive NCAA Regional appearances, including a 6th place in NCAA Championship match play in 2015. USF is led by Steve Bradley who has been named American Athletic Conference Coach of the Year five times since taking over the program in 2014. The Bulls have won 22 tournaments under Bradley entering the 2023-24 season, by far the most many under any coach in program history. Follow @USFMGolf on Twitter for the latest program information. – #GoBulls

