Comm Ave Runway: February Edition | BU today





fashion Our ongoing fashion series finds stylish students and asks them how they achieve their looks. With the semester off to a good start and a hint of spring in the air, Comm Ave is full of Terriers who combine fashion trends with practicality. Whether they're heading to class, grabbing a bite to eat, or seeing friends, these students make campus their fashion show. BU today The interns went out before the snow day (which had no snow) to present to you this month a selection of Elegant Terriers. Read on to learn more about their outfits and what inspires their personal style. Want to be featured or know someone who should be? Send us an email at [email protected]. Aly Ruane (COM27) Tell us about your outfit. Where did you find each piece? I've had [these cargo jeans] at PacSun. This sweatshirt is [from] the men's section of H&M. Actually, they were my brothers, but he didn't want them, so I said to myself, I'm taking this because of the back. [it has Big Birds back]. I was like, I need this. The shoes are just Brooks, but that's just because I have flat feet so I have to wear sneakers. How would you describe your fashion sense in a few words? Lazy. Lazy and/or colorful. Because I like bright colors sometimes. Your favorite places to shop? H&M, because they have some really fun sweatshirts in the men's section. I always went there. I say to myself: What are you little monsters doing right now? And then also, Garage. I don't know if that's a thing here, but in Philly it is. There's just a lot of cargo pants and tops and other cool stuff and they're not that expensive. I bought a dress there a few weeks ago and it was about $25. It's a pretty dress. Who are your fashion influences? My fashion influences were from my brothers when I was younger, because I had all their second-hand clothes. So I said to myself, this is who I am now. And so I just started dressing like a normal person. I don't have any fashion influence other than when I see people on TikTok, and I'm like, I like that. Your advice to students who want to look great on a budget? A good tip would be to save money. I often go to the Goodwill near my dorm when I don't like what I have. You can find some cool stuff there, and it's definitely going to be cheaper. You can also go to different websites like Depop, where people sell products. I know sometimes it's probably expensive depending on what it is. Plus, just by going to very average department stores, you can find lots of good things. You just go to Marshalls, you know. Everything is really cheap. Courtney Hawes (CAMED25) Tell us about your outfit. Where did you find each piece? The shoes are from BANGS Shoes. They are coming [with the embroidery]. Converse kills my feet, but not these. Next, the pants are from Target. I wanted to try something different. And the sweatshirt, TD Garden. How would you describe your fashion sense in a few words? Comfortable and casual. Your favorite places to shop? Usually goodwill or thrift stores. I choose what is comfortable. It was actually an outfit. I texted a friend of mine this morning and said, I think you'd be proud of me. I tried something different. Who are your fashion influences? I'm ultimately aiming for something dark in academia. I'm just putting pieces together as I go. So, it's mostly for comfort. Your advice to students who want to look great on a budget? I love the Goodwill by campus, and the one near the Medical Campus has a lot of really good things too. I just put on a podcast and browsed the racks. Usually take time to unwind after class. Mia Smith (CAS25) Tell us about your outfit. Where did you find each piece? I'm wearing plaid Vans from their website. I wore these cargo pants, and I was in Madrid last summer and they came from a store there. I don't want to be so cool and guardy, but they're from Spain. This shirt is second hand, I don't know where it came from. Lots of rings on every finger except a pinky, from so many places I can't even keep track. [I got] the hat in the street. How would you describe your fashion sense in a few words? Maybe frugal, so as not to be so independent and crazy. Your favorite places to shop? I like going to small thrift stores. I'm from New Hampshire and I'd rather go home than Boston. Who are your fashion influences? I feel like I usually pick up a lot of things from my friends. I have some very fashionable friends, so I bought stackable necklaces and stuff from them. They influence my fashion more than celebrities I don't know. Your advice to students who want to look great on a budget? Again, thrifty. Find places that have cheap clothes, which are usually cooler than new clothes. When I say I had this [beanie] on the street like it was in the dirt on the street and I washed it off so whatever you can get for free is where it is. Saurabh Singh (ENG24) Tell us about your outfit. Where did you find each piece? This jacket is from Zara, jeans are from Levis and this shirt is from TJ Maxx. These are my friends' shoes and the watch is Fast Track, an Indian company. How would you describe your fashion sense in a few words? Classic. Who are your fashion influences? I don't really have any influences. I dress like this semi-normally. I normally wear a Levis denim jacket or a corduroy jacket. Your advice to students who want to look great on a budget? I'm going to TJ Maxx. They usually have a pretty decent budget [items that are] not too expensive Everett Guermont (ENG25) Guermont says it's a tradition for the club's ski racing team to wear their gear in public during racing season. Tell us about your outfit. Where did you find each piece? I found these boots second hand about seven years ago. The costume is about eight years old. The helmet is new, I got it from POC [a ski outfitter]. I have to protect my noggin, no concussion. The glasses are four to five years old and they are Oakleys. How would you describe your fashion sense in a few words? It's kind of the outward balance of my fashion sense here, but I think I do it. I wear it on race weekends. So I wear this two days out of seven a week Where are your favorite places to shop? I'm not a big buyer. A gap, perhaps? If there's a theme for a party, I'll go to Goodwill and throw something. Who are your fashion influences? Lady Gaga comes to mind. I don't know if she really inspires me, but she has a great sense of fashion. Annika Easterby (CGS25) Tell us about your outfit. Where did you find each piece? These boots I just got the other day, I think they were $20 at Buffalo Exchange. The socks are acquired from someone. Same with the leg warmers. It was a gift from someone. Tights, probably $10 at Target. Saved skirt, saved shirt [from Los Angeles]. How would you describe your fashion sense in a few words? I guess eclectic is a good word. I like different themes of everything. I'm really into black at the moment, with little pops of color and different designs. I wear something different every day. Where are your favorite places to shop? Goodwill bins. That’s where a lot of my clothes come from. This shirt is from the trash. I go to small flea markets, like 2nd STREET. You can find things there at low prices, but they also sell second-hand designers. They have locations in New York, Chicago and Los Angeles Who are your fashion influences? Sophie Alvarez. I don't think there's a word for [her style]. That’s probably my main influence. I know it has already worked for a few people. She has some really cool pieces. I saw her doing some sparkly silver stuff, so I was into it. Your advice to students who want to look great on a budget? You can definitely buy stuff online. Buy clothes on eBay. Buy on Buyee, [which is shipped] from Japan. EBay is a good solution. People really don't make enough on eBay. [Goodwill] trash cans if you can find them. You can spend an hour or two there and discover some really good things.

