As a young basketball player from Omaha, Nebraska, my journey to Wake Forest University was not an easy path. It was a journey that took me through great hopes and unfortunate trials. Being named a McDonald's All-American in high school was a dream come true, and I wore it like a badge of honor along with the stress of expectation with pride as I began my college basketball career at my first university . However, what I didn't anticipate was the difficult path that awaited me. It was full of unexpected challenges and a test of my mental strength. Unfortunately for me, right after I made the choice to attend the first university, the recruiting coach who had initially discovered me left for a head coaching position and that immediately left a worry that I had not anticipated . Suddenly, I found myself trying to figure out everything about high-level college basketball without a trusted defender by my side. The absence of this coach's support and guidance ultimately took a toll on my confidence and left me with doubts that I had never experienced on my own before. You see, in high school, success came easy to me and I was used to being a dominant force on the field. However, the transition to college proved to be a humbling experience. Struggling to find my place amidst fierce competition, I faced setbacks that tested not only my skills but also my self-confidence. Even though my father always told me to never let a coach control my confidence, in my mind, that was easier said than done. As I watched my minutes on the field diminish and my performances plummet, I couldn't help but think that I had failed my city, my state, my family, and myself. The love I had for gaming was gone, and now I was dealing with a lot of frustration and doubt, and wondering if I had what it took to achieve my lifelong dream of playing on a big scene. Even though I had the support of the school, the community, and my teammates, I just felt like they never fully believed in my potential. Once I questioned whether I was chasing a hopeless dream, I knew it was time to have a serious conversation with my parents about my goals, aspirations, and the obstacles I faced at this college. It was clear that I had to put my name in the transfer portal. I needed to make a new start; one that would offer me a fresh start and the support of my parents.

Choosing Wake Forest was a decision fueled by fear of the unknown and the desire to compete at the highest level. Of course, there are a lot of positive things to attract a player like me, like a tight-knit community centered around basketball. It was cool to me, especially knowing the deep rivalries we heard about growing up. The weather was also beautiful, especially coming from the Midwest. The winters are so mild compared to Nebraska. But none of that was the deciding factor. It was having a good education and Coach Forbes. He is one of the main reasons I came to Wake Forest and has played a major role in my success and all the great things to come. In this letter, I spent a lot of time discussing the past because it was hard and I went through a lot of adversity. But I will never forget the conversation Forbes had with me. He talked to me about drawing strength from within and playing with a flea to get through it. Coach Forbes reminded me that my confidence was only fractured, not broken. He told me about my results and told me not to worry about what happened at the last school. He told me he was a coach who allowed his players to be themselves and didn't try to force them to play or act in a way that was uncomfortable for them. This conversation had a major impact on me and made me feel relaxed at that time. I was able to feel like I would be part of something positive. He talked to me about being a part of Wake Forest, the culture and the team so that everyone works together to achieve their goals.

While I initially focused on the basketball court, I quickly realized I needed to shift gears and embrace the academic side of Wake Forest. Meeting class requirements is a whole other pressure. I had to adjust to a new school, which meant working with new teachers and staff. It also meant that I had to form a new relationship on campus with people who are there to help me. As I continue to adapt, I am taking full advantage of the growing resources and support systems that Wake Forest has to offer. Ms. Caldwell, who works with my academics, has played an important role in my journey thus far. She continues to provide me with advice and encouragement even in times when I don't seem to appreciate her as much as I should. Before long, the classes at Wake Forest began to have an impact on me. I'm starting to recognize the respect of a Wake Forest education. When I talk to people and tell them what school I go to, it's not about sports; it’s about knowing how important it is to get a degree from Wake Forest. At the end of this semester, I look forward to talking to younger students about my experiences at Wake Forest. Whether it’s mentoring younger students in this community or in my hometown. My success will not only lie in basketball achievements, but also in growth, overcoming adversity and obtaining a great education. And for that, I thank Coach Forbes, Ms. Caldwell and the Wake Forest community for welcoming me.