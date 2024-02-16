Fall/Winter 2024 trends from New York Fashion Week





As New York Fashion Week (and its star-studded front rows and attendees' head-turning street style) draws to a dazzling end, there have been plenty of spectacular style moments and design inspirations that are already making us dream of future fall wardrobes. The catwalks were awash with swaths of dresses rendered in black and white and beautiful bouffant hairstyles evoking the glamor of Truman Capote's society swans. Stark hues paired with radiant reds, signaling a continuation of the color trend we saw at the Grammy's a few weeks ago. Elsewhere on the color spectrum, liquid silvers and molten metals shimmered as they roamed the runways. Oddly enough, opulent orange was fresh for fall and a must-have shade to permeate your wardrobe. Office wear offerings were festive with tinsel-like fringe and a whimsical touch. On the practical yet incredibly chic side of separates, most of the coats we saw left us ready and willing to ditch our current outerwear for more exquisite pieces. Check out seven of the best fashion trends from New York Fashion Week Fall/Winter 2024.





Best with bow From left to right: Sandy Liang, Wiederhoeft, coach.

Getty Images



The bows are back in force (are they really gone?!). From headbands to flats, embellishments to embroidery, there seemed to be a touch of twee for everyone. Sandy Liang showcased playful bows with a statement pink dress that looked like a walking gift from the fashion gods. Coach and Wiederhoeft weren't shy about showing their affection for knots, pushing their bows beyond the prim and proper scale, inflating them to gigantic proportions and splashing them from head to hem.



Chic C-Suite Coats From left to right: Proenza Schouler, Michael Kors Collection, Fforme.

Getty Images



New York Fashion Week introduced a plethora of corporate chic pieces that revolutionized notions of typical C-suite dressing. Suits and twinsets were made in new and surprising ways, as evidenced by the shows of Fforme, Michael Kors Collection and Proenza Schouler. Brands such as Retrofte and Ulla Johnson have played with pinstripes to offer more feminine options of the classic men's style, making for a refreshing choice to add to your wardrobe. No matter which collection you prefer, countless options will take your corporate uniform to new heights.



Molten metals From left to right: Jason Wu, Anna Sui, Christian Siriano.

Getty Images



Models in metallics looked like they came straight from the big screen at New York Fashion Week. However, these weren't typical futuristic metals that feel rigid and appear robotic; pieces from designers like Anna Sui, Christian Siriano, and Jason Wu instead looked like molten metals were being poured over their dresses, giving them a rustic, lively texture that felt like an innovative take on such a tried-and-true trend.



Orange Theory From left to right: Proenza Schouler, Helmut Lang, Pamella Roland.

Getty Images



The color orange made a splash in many collections during New York Fashion Week and really energized everything. Designers leaned into the optimism of orange, with a range of lemony hues in their looks, from powdery pastels at Proenza Schouler and ombré orange glitter at Pamella Roland to neon shades at Helmut Lang. So step away from neutral colors and find your favorite orange this fall.



office party From left to right: Private Politics, Altuzarra, Tory Burch.

Getty Images



Elsewhere in the ready-to-wear realm, classic office wear like blazers and jackets looked festive when adorned with tinsel-like fringed boas seen at Tory Burch or had a whimsical twist like lace-up necklines. Altuzarra ruffles. Both brands have had plenty of reasons to rejoice, releasing collections that expand the idea of ​​how chic pieces can be styled in new and exciting ways, leading us to reimagine not only our wardrobes but also our style. Libertine and Private Policy took a more-is-more approach with their office wear offerings, embellishing them with countless sequins and grommets for maximum wow factor.



Royal flush From left to right: LaQuan Smith, Sergio Hudson, Christian Cowan.

Getty Images



After lighting up the runways last fall and the carpets of awards seasons, vibrant reds continued to invade New York Fashion Week collections this season. Flamboyant hues lit up the runways from LaQuan Smith to Sergio Hudson, with everything from luxe suits to body-hugging jumpsuits rendered in a lush red palette that's sure to heat things up once it hits stores this fall. Brands like Christian Cowen and Rotate amped up their pieces with shiny red sequins and star motifs, which added humor to this intense, sultry hue.



Swan song From left to right: Batsheva, Carolina Herrera, Badgley Mischka.

Getty Images



New York designers from Badgley Mischka to Carolina Herrera took note of Ryan Murphy's hit show Feud: Capote against the swans and dressed their models in large regalia that recalled the over-the-top fashions of the show's crucial black-and-white ball. Panels of ball gowns rendered in these two austere hues evoked the glamor of a bygone era. The black and white trend also found its way onto the runways of Prabal Gurung and Batsheva, with the latter even asking Molly Ringwald, who plays swan Joanne Carson in Feud, to strut down the catwalk in a demure black dress.



