Farfetch CEO Jos Neves resigns following management shakeup

Farfetchs founder and chief executive Jose Neves is resigning, according to an internal memo seen by The fashion business. His departure comes less than a month after South Korean e-commerce company Coupang finalized its deal to acquire the struggling luxury online retailer, and raises questions about the future of markets under its new leadership. owner. A group of other Farfech executives will also be leaving the company, including the CFO, CPO, CPO, CMO, and COO. After careful consideration, we have decided to streamline the business to enable us to operate from a position of financial strength, the note said. This process involved difficult decisions, but necessary for our future success. Coupangs CEO Bom Kim and a team of other Farfetch executives will run the company in the meantime. Further layoffs across Farfetch are imminent, according to the memo. Neves founded Farfetch in 2007 to connect the inventories of multi-brand luxury boutiques to his e-commerce site. He oversaw an aggressive expansion plan that included the acquisition of department store Browns, brand incubator New Guards Group and sneaker resale site Stadium Goods. Farfetch initially announced plans to be acquired by Coupang last December, after securing a $500 million bridge loan from the South Korean e-commerce giant and narrowly avoiding bankruptcy. But Farfetch's challenges have only grown since announcing its deal with Coupang. Some e-commerce partners have started to sever their ties. Neiman Marcus Group said it has abandoned plans to use Farfetch's e-commerce software unit, Farfetch Platform Solutions, which provides online shopping tools to companies including Harrods, Chanel and Thom Browne, to revamp the Bergdorf Goodmans online storefront and app. Kering has ended its Farfetch contract, which allows brands like Gucci, Balenciaga and Saint Laurent to list a selection of products on the e-retailer marketplace and ship customer orders directly from the company's warehouses. brand. The luxury conglomerate will phase out its brands in the second quarter of the year. Stay tuned to BoF for updates on this developing story.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.businessoffashion.com/articles/retail/farfetch-ceo-jose-neves-steps-down-amid-executive-shakeup/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos