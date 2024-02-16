Jennifer Lopez sets the record straight on the details of her Las Vegas wedding dress





Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Jennifer Lopez revealed new details about the dress she wore to get married Ben Affleck in Las Vegas in July 2022. For the impromptu nuptials, Lopez, now 54, was a vision in a sleeveless Alexander McQueen gown featuring a fitted bodice and full skirt adorned with delicate embroidery. In a newsletter published at the time, Lopez said the dress was from an old movie and had been in her closet for many years. I just saved it, saved it, saved it, and now I'm wearing it on my wedding day, she added. In an interview on Tuesday February 13 with Variety in promotion of his new album, It's me nowinspired by her romance with Affleck, 51 Lopez revealed the design's true origin story. No, that's not true, she told the publication when asked if the look was from the 2004 romantic comedy. Jersey girlwhich starred herself, Affleck and Liv Tyler. I wish that was the case. I wish I had this dress. Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez: Bennifer Romance Timeline Lopez then explained that the Las Vegas wedding dress was something she purchased while doing press for Marry me (February 2022) and Shotgun Wedding (December 2022). I had all these wedding dresses at my house, Lopez said Variety. And when, on a whim, we decided to get married that day, I had a dress. It's not from a movie. I've never worn it in a movie. A little over a month after Lopez and Affleck's Vegas ceremony, the couple tied the knot for a second time at the Afflecks estate in Georgia. That evening, Lopez seduced three different custom dresses by Ralph Lauren. She first walked down the aisle in a dramatic turtleneck dress with a ruffled hem. Ralph Lauren announced in a press release that more than 1,000 hand-cut hankies and 500 yards of fabric were used to create this romantic design. Check out every celebrity cameo in J. Los This Is Me Now: A Love Story Next, Lopez donned a figure-hugging mermaid dress from the fashion house. The elegant piece featured a keyhole neckline and was adorned with Swarovski crystals. The dress was finished off with a full skirt topped with an organza overlay, the brand revealed. Lopez completed the dress with a short sheer veil. For the grand finale, the singer dazzled in a beaded chandelier dress adorned with thousands of cascading pearl necklaces, according to Ralph Lauren. At least 30 artisans worked for 700 hours to hand embroider the dress with micro-pleats of silk tulle, tiny pearl embellishments and Swarovski crystals, the brand shared.

