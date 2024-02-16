New Look producers reveal new fashion series and John Malkovich's key role

Fashion and history make a stellar combination in The new look. Apple TV+'s exciting new series about the lives of fashion icons Christian Dior and Coco Chanel in the 1940s and '50s is one of the best new series of the year. With the creator Todd A. Kessler at the helm, this shouldn't come as a huge surprise since the man was behind such engaging shows as The Sopranos, Damages, And Line. But he was a fellow executive producer Lorenzo Di Bonaventura (The Meg, Transformers) who managed to attract John Malkovich (Dangerous Liaisons, being John Malkovich, billion) in the star-studded series.









One of Di Bonaventura's first projects had him directing sound for a documentary about Malkovich, and a strong professional connection developed from there. When The new look came, Di Bonaventura immediately thought of Malkovich for the role of Lucien Lelong, colleague and Dior designer, because of his acting but also because the man himself launched a men's fashion line he more than seven years ago.

“The extraordinary thing about John, quite simply, is that he is truly one of the great actors of our time,” Di Bonaventura said. “But also, I knew John had a fashion line, and I also knew how much he cared about the fashion line because I knew he was losing money every year. And it amused me a little when I had these conversations with him. It was like, “Why do you keep doing this?” 'Because I have to,' [he said].”





The same can be said for Dior and Chanel, two pioneers of the fashion industry. The new look is intended to appeal to everyone who appreciates fashion, history and great stories. Ben Mendelsohn (Secret Invasion, The Outsider, Rogue One: A Star Wars Story) plays Christian Dior. Juliette Binoche (The staircase, the English patient) is Coco Chanel. The most compelling thing about The new look is the shared story of fashion icons: their survival of the Nazi occupation of Paris during World War II from 1940 to 1944, as well as their professional and personal ups and downs before, during and after.

Kessler, who directed the first two episodes, shares executive producer credits with Lorenzo Di Bonaventura (The Meg, Transformers). The duo spoke about the series' launch and the series' relevance to our current times in this exclusive interview with MovieWeb.









Know Dior in 2024

Floating back and forth in time, The new look traces the immense personal and professional challenges Dior and Chanel faced in the 1940s, the compromises they made, and their quest to find a signature look after World War II. The series also stars Maisie Williams as Catherine Dior, Claes Bang as Chanel's love interest “Spatz”, Emily Mortimer as Elsa Lombardi and Emmy winner Glenn Close/ Tony Award, as Carmel Snow, editor-in-chief of Harper's Bazaar.

Creator Todd Kessler's career expanded after writing for the Emmy Award-winning seriesThe Sopranos And Damage before starting Line in 2015. His intrigue with Dior germinated in the late 1990s after learning of the 50th anniversary of the launch of the House of Dior in The New York Times. This would be the famous 1947 unveiling of Dior's “new look”, just two years after the war.





Of course, Kessler knew Dior, but he was also fascinated by the curious synchronicities of the era. Many fashion icons emerged at the same time and all knew each other: from Coco Chanel, Yves Saint Laurent and Cristobal Balenciaga to Pierre Balmain, Hubert de Givenchy and Pierre Cardin.

His curiosity had been brewing for years. Then, seven years ago, he came across Dior's memoir, “Dior & I,” and author Marie-France Pochna's in-depth biography of Dior titled “Christian Dior: Destiny.” It was time to create something on film. Kessler explained his desire to create a larger landscape in which to live the Dior life:





“I knew the Dior brand… but I knew nothing about his life. And this has several aspects. The first is that brand names have been around us for the majority of our lives, or all of our lives, whether we realize it or not, and they represent people. And understanding the people behind these brands and the extraordinary circumstances in which they lived – Dior, Chanel, Balenciaga, Balmain, Givenchy, all contemporary. “Really exploring that was something deeply personal about how art paves the way for survival. And as someone who responds to the creations of others and creates herself as well, it felt like asking ' What is going on with these people at this specific time?' which led to this true creative explosion which changed the course of history since that period?

The new look launches at a unique time





Christian Dior and Coco Chanel have influenced fashion for over 75 years. Their creations, which generated radical changes within their industry, rose to prominence during one of the most tumultuous periods in history. To this end, Kessler has achieved something truly unique with The new look. Rather than just showing the duo's fashion accomplishments – there are many – the audience is given context about the characters to better understand their lives.

The story begins in 1955, when Dior is a famous fashion designer. Meanwhile, Chanel hopes to rise like a Phoenix from the ashes of her personal and professional misfortunes. We're soon back in the past, during the Nazi occupation of Paris, where both of their stories take place, and we see them forced to live in a curiously gray moral space, particularly Chanel, who had ties to the Nazis. Chanel, who criticized Dior and his first collection that re-established Paris as the fashion capital of the world, is trying to launch her own initiative here to liberate women after the war.





Lorenzo Di Bonaventura, a giant behind many Transformers And GI Joe, made an interesting pivot here, moving from high-octane action to producing a historical drama. He highlighted the unique moment of the series launch:

“Look, fashion is more powerful today, I think, than anything else. It permeated everything. I think there's a time when we have a relationship with fashion as our own culture, without necessarily understanding why. This is a great time to bring this topic to the forefront so you start looking, like we did… at branding in a different way. It stopped being a brand, it started being a personal expression. So, I think it's going to be really great for people: this transition.





Create the look of the new look

Apple TV+

Di Bonaventura goes on to compare the era of the 1940s with the early 2020s, noting that in recent years, with COVID, political unrest, and various wars, it has been a very difficult time. He adds that the world was united during COVID and “the world was unified during a World War II experience.” These parallels throughout this inventive series.

“[World War II] affected almost everyone living on the planet at that time. Unfortunately, COVID has had a similar experience. No one was actively trying to kill you, but we were all brought into contact with our mortality. And that's what happened while we were developing the show.





One piece of information that might intrigue fans of historical dramas and the time and attention devoted to making them focuses on costume designer Karen Muller Serreau. Many renowned designers of the era are present throughout the series – from Hervé to Cristóbal Balenciaga – and surround Dior in several scenes. Muller Serreau thus created mood boards for each scene and each character.





John Malkovich's Lucien Lelong was of course there. Dior was employed by Lelong during the Nazi occupation before striking out on his own after the war, and the series traces the bonds Dior and Lelong shared as business partners and the challenges each man faced. Overall, the series is downright compelling, and the performances, period fashion looks, and storylines are truly exceptional. Place this new series in your queue. The new look premiered with three episodes on Apple TV+ on February 14, with episodes airing weekly thereafter. Stream it below.

Look at the new look