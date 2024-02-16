Pamela Anderson to lead makeup campaign after months of bare-faced fashion moments





Pam brings back the glamour. Pamela Anderson has gone viral for her many no-makeup looks over the past year, but now she's showing off her iconic '90s makeup in a new campaign for Smashbox. The “Baywatch” alum, 56, looks shiny and glamorous in the brand's ads. Original Photo Finishing Primer ($16-60) as she sports the thin eyebrows, teased hair and heavily lined eyes she wore during her television heyday. Pamela Anderson stars in Smashbox's latest makeup campaign. Smashbox Anderson shined during the Smashbox campaign. Smashbox The star went makeup free during Paris Fashion Week in September. Corbis via Getty Images The actress wore her signature hair and makeup throughout the '90s. Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images Want more celebrity and pop culture news? Start your day with Page Six Daily. Thanks for recording! Anderson, who shows off tanned cheeks and peachy lips in the campaign, wears a shimmering silver chainmail halter in the photos, laughing and smiling broadly as she looks to the side. The author of “Love, Pamela” told Harper's Bazaar she “laughed” about being asked to do her first beauty campaign “after all these years,” joking that it would have been nice if they “hired me back then, when I couldn't pay my rent.” While she's appeared nude for everything from Paris Fashion Week to a Proenza Schouler campaign to the cover of Women's Wear Daily, the laid-back actress said, “Little by little, I'm doing things that have makes sense to me, which may not make sense. meaning for everyone. She showed off her natural beauty on the cover of WWD last year. pamelaanderson/Instagram Anderson revisits his 90s style in the new Smashbox campaign. Corbis/VCG via Getty Images And that meant saying yes when Smashbox called. I've had a lot of people, a lot of brands come to me to kind of do a flashback,” she shared with the magazine, explaining that she took the job because starring in a campaign Beauty was always on her to-do list. “The beauty industry wasn't about me in the '90s,” she said. “But now, since the 90s are popular, I’ll just take this.” I'm just going to be happy about it. She ditched cosmetics for the Vivienne Westwood show in Paris. Getty Images Anderson went bare during Proenza Schouler's spring 2024 campaign. Proenza Schouler For more Page Six style… The Canada native explained that while she's rocking a nude look these days, she's “not opposed to makeup,” sharing that she thinks cosmetics are “fun” and “it's fun.” expression”. “I don’t know what I want to look like anymore,” she admitted. Anderson, who recently entered the skincare industry by acquiring cruelty-free brand Sonsie, further said that she doesn't claim to be a “natural beauty guru” and is “just experimenting.” by not wearing makeup. Anderson now owns vegan skincare brand Sonsie. Sonsie Skin As for her decision to ditch the glam squad for Paris Fashion Week, the blonde bombshell said she had a good reason for it. “I don’t have a lot of time in Paris and I want to go for a walk and look at the architecture,” she shared. “I don’t want to sit in a makeup chair for three hours.” Spoken like a true queen.

