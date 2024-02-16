Dove Cameron and Damiano David are the most unknown duo in men's fashion





Damiano David is no stranger to fashion moments. Since winning the Eurovision Song Contest in 2021 (when he was falsely accused of doing a bump on live TV while wearing Etro, of course), the lead singer of Mneskin is something of a Catherine wheel on the menswear circuit. Styled by Alessandro Michele during tenure as creative director at Gucci and named best dressed man by GQ and Mr. Porter in 2022 and 2023, respectively and have even received style icon status by the British Vogue we gave him his flowers. And, after its difficult launch with Descendants actor Dove Cameron at the Pre-Grammys Gala, it seems the couple is poised to become menswear's next unsung duo. Although Cameron is best known for her career as a cookie-cutter Disney star turned dark pop witch, a recent outing at an LA Lakers game saw a softer fit of smart-casual elevated. And the same can be said of David. When he performs, he checks all the rock frontman boxes: leather, tailoring, feathers, sequins, beads, all the usual Kiss camp equipment. Off stage, however, it's a bit more refined and surprisingly classic. At the match, he wore a simple white tank top (also a favorite of Shawn Mendes, Manu Ros, Jacob Elordi et al), paired with taupe straight pants and loafers. It’s 50s rock; more clean than glamorous, but not so understated that it's considered average. Dove Cameron and Damiano David at Gucci's official Grammy Awards afterparty in FebruaryJerritt Clark/Getty Images The way I dress reflects the kind of person I am because there are more things I don't like than things I like, David said in a 2023 interview with The New York Times. And that's why my wardrobe only consists of four colors. This is exactly how I live my life. I like four to ten people and four colors: black, white, brown and army green. Nothing else. And Camerons leans into a Y2K fit with a motocross jacket. Taking notes from Rosala, Bella Hadid and Kim Kardashian, she paired the statement outerwear with bootcut jeans and a 2000s-inspired Dior bag. Before they even went public, they were spotted strolling along Bondi Beach coordinating David's looks in a TwoJeys Black Hoodie while Cameron opted for an oversized, cropped leather jacket, and both in matching light wash jeans. All that's left to do is sit back and wait for the couples' next outing. Keep an eye on them. This kind of confrontation doesn't happen very often.

