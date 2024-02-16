Is the 2024 Met Gala dress code some kind of snore?





Today, the Metropolitan Museum of Art and Vogue the magazine announced the theme of its next Met Gala is Le Jardin du Temps, so expect to see your favorite celebrities in bloom for spring. As every year, the gala takes place during the opening night of the Mets Costume Institute's annual exhibition, where the co-chairs Zendaya, J-LoChris Hemsworth and Bad bunny will welcome guests to The Sleeping Beauties: the awakening of fashion. A reference to a historical fashion so fragile that it cannot be moved from the Mets archives, the exhibition will also present alongside it more modern pieces imbued with the same spirit.

When announcing the theme, Vogue also reminded us that The garden of time is not just a reference to old Mets dresses growing moss, but the name of a JG Ballard short story about an earl and his wife who pluck a petal from the flowers in their garden every time a crowd in anger approaches the gates. Although picking the petals reverses time and helps slow the mob, they eventually reach the gates and storm the mansion, but find the Count and his wife like statues in their garden. While it's a pretty sophisticated concept for a dress code, we fear it's lost on the modern-day celebrity. Met Gala guests haven't always been the best at interpreting a theme, and many (especially men) don't even bother. There are also those who interpret it far too literally and end up looking more costume than art party. In our opinion, guests should check makeup at Shayne Olivierthe fall-winter 2022 fashion show, where Dame Pat McGrath covered the models in pollen eyeshadow and elaborate petal masks. Or maybe take a look at Like Garons AH23 Back to the source show, where the flowers were in fact revolutionary and the models arrived in extreme floral dresses. If that’s not your taste, head over to Marni SS24, where flowers were featured as sticker book designs, or Schiaparelli AW22, where real bouquets adorned couture dresses. Either way, there's plenty to liven up this theme, so please don't just settle for a floral dress and call it a day.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.dazeddigital.com/fashion/article/61962/1/met-gala-2024-theme-dress-code-florals-the-garden-of-time The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos