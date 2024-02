Elton Ilirjani's star shines brightly at the Global Fashion Collective Show during New York Fashion Week

Logo of the Global Fashion Collective (GFC) Elton Ilirjani (Photo credit: PMC / Michael Ostuni) Elton Ilirjani with models (Photo credit: PMC / Michael Ostuni) Ambiance (Photo credit: PMC / Michael Ostuni) Elton Ilirjani (Photo credit: PMC / Michael Ostuni) NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, February 15, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ — Elton Ilirjani, international model, activist and philanthropist, lit up the runway wearing a creation designed by Akinori Isobe and Fumiyo Isobe of Baby, The Stars Shine Bright at the Global Fashion Collective (GFC) show during Fashion Week in New York The Shows 2024. at Clinton Mercantile in New York. The show was a great success for the designer as well as the model. Elton demonstrated his versatility as a model, being chosen as one of the top 2 models by social media influencers at the show due to his ability to transform on the catwalk. Always keen to use the visibility afforded by the fashion catwalks to advocate for social issues, Elton dedicated this march to all children around the world who have suffered sexual abuse. About Elton Ilirjani:

Known worldwide as a high-ranking social media influencer and model, Ilirjani has a jaw-dropping following of over 12 million fans. Her legions of followers are dedicated to listening and learning from her message about global gender equality. Elton promotes the importance of equality and freedom of expression through the concept of genderless modeling. Frequenting the pages of fashion magazines and international runway shows, the icon uses her powerful presence to promote a unified existence among all humanity. Instagram: @Eilirjani About: Baby, the stars are shining

Baby, The Stars Shine Bright is a Japanese clothing brand specializing in Lolita fashion. It was founded in 1988 by Akinori Isobe and his wife Fumiyo. The company's flagship store is located in Omotesand, Japan, with international stores including San Francisco. They even designed the wardrobe of a main character in the 2004 film Kamikaze Girls. In May 2023, Baby, The Stars Shine Bright released their first fragrance titled Baby Princess. For more information, please visit Instagram: @baby.aatp About Global Fashion Collective (GFC):

Launched in October 2017, Global Fashion Collective (GFC) is a platform led by a group of dynamic individuals who share the common goal of cultivating an inclusive and diverse fashion industry. After performing in Paris, New York and Tokyo, GFC plans to further expand its reach with upcoming shows in London and Milan. For more information, please see www.globalfashioncollective.com

