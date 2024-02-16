The MAGIC of licensed fashion





Many may not know it, but it's fashion season. In recent weeks, fashion designers have presented their latest collections around the world, in cities like Paris, London and New York, often a preview of what will be hot for the next season. Fashion makers and buyers travel to Las Vegas each February for MAGIC, the world's largest marketing event. Held at the Las Vegas Convention Center, many global fashion brands at MAGIC, PROJECT (contemporary fashion for men and women) and SOURCING (the manufacturing part of fashion) showcase the latest clothing and accessories. This is ready-to-wear fashion, the clothes you're likely to see on independent e-commerce and brick-and-mortar sites. MAGIC is an experience no fashionista should miss. At the live event, talks and sessions can help educate someone about the different fashion sectors and what's moving the industry forward. When it comes to licensing, many apparel and accessories licensors and licensees aim to create products that are appealing to retail in the moment, but with an eye toward what's to come in future seasons. License Global was on hand to forecast possible trends later this year and how there is already a licensing nexus. Denim on deck:The classic fabric was presented at numerous stands and among participants. Dressed up or down, denim remains a wardrobe staple across generations. At MAGIC there was a lot of light wash denim as well as deconstructed denim. Unlike ripped jeans that consumers may own due to wear and tear, the tears seen at the show are strategic. Licensing and denim are always in fashion, like the recent Lee Jeans collaboration with the estate of Jean-Michel Basquiat. Dimmed colors in Mute mode: Maybe Las Vegas brings out the glow in everyone, but the understated luxury trend that's prevalent in 2023 (neutral tones, minimal accessories) wasn't evident at the show. There were lots of clothes (for men and women) and accessories in MAGIC that featured shimmer, sequins, beads, sequins and rhinestones. Color was very present in both gender lineages. Bold, minimalist prints abound at MAGIC in every color imaginable. Of course, spring flowers are not a revolutionary concept, but still a classic print medium. One way to incorporate bright colors is to use a bold t-shirt from the RS 9 Carnaby line of the Rolling Stones or a pair of PUMA by Rihanna lianas. Y2-24K: Generation Z discovered late 90s/early 2000s style. Brands from that era, like Von Dutch, Ed Hardy, Ecko and Christian Audigier, were present at PROJECT, and all could be prepared for licensing. Styles like maxi dresses and chandelier jeans in the early 2000s were also big at the show. License Global has it covered licensed retro fashion,which will continue for years. Western clothing: There were lots of fringe, boots and cowboy hats at the booth and on the attendees. There were also plenty of Western leather and denim, flannel shirts, and country music artists on T-shirts, which can help cultivate the look. Kendra Scott recently collaborated with Wrangler Jeansand the Western look will only get bigger now that Beyoncé has released two country singles. Beauty is serious business: A handful of health and beauty brands, ranging from perfume to organic lip balm, were present at the show, all ready to collaborate under license. In summer, Lush has launched a Barbie Dreamhouse pop-up to promote its line of branded bathware tied to the film.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.licenseglobal.com/trends-insights/the-magic-of-licensed-fashion The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos