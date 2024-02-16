Zendaya Becomes a Fashion Robot in Metallic Mugler Couture at the Dune: Part Two Premiere in London





Welcome to the planet Arrakis. Zendaya opted for her boldest look yet at the world premiere of “Dune: Part Two” in London on Thursday, donning the iconic metal robot costume from Thierry Mugler's fall 1995 couture collection for the red carpet . The 27-year-old actress, who plays Chani's love interest and partner in galaxies Paul Atreides (Timothe Chalamet) in the supernatural film franchise, sent fans into a frenzy with the archival fashion look, which features transparent panels around the chest, abs, behind, legs and arms. Zendaya shocked and delighted fashion fans with her 1995 Thierry Mugler Haute Couture robot costume at the London premiere of “Dune: Part 2” on Feb. 15. Mike Marsland/WireImage She added a stunning Bulgari necklace studded with numerous sapphires and diamonds. Max Cisotti/Dave Benett/WireImage She complemented the truly stunning silver look with an equally impressive look. Bulgari necklace studded with a multitude of sapphires and diamonds, including a bright blue center stone that alone weighs 28 carats. The “Euphoria” star kept her makeup simple and clean, slicking her hair back into a bun to focus on her C-3PO-worthy couture, which she achieved with the help of her A-list stylist Law Roach. On social media, fans have drawn parallels to one of Beyoncé's most memorable “Renaissance” tours: a similar cyborg costume designed by current Mugler creative director Casey Cadwallader and inspired by the outfit original archives and a remix of “Break My Soul” by Queen Bey. we could even hear it via speakers as Zendaya arrived at the premiere. The futuristic vintage look features sheer panel cutouts on the chest, abs, legs, arms and back. Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images The actress showed off her stock look from every angle. Max Cisotti/Dave Benett/WireImage She posed with co-star Timothe Chalamet, who matched perfectly with her own silver metallic pants and a sparkling Cartier choker necklace. Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images Although she caused a stir with her statement look, the animatronic look was short-lived as the Emmy winner donned a simple black dress shortly after her appearance. She looked sultry in a bodycon Mugler dress, which she accessorized with vintage Bulgari jewelry by Joseph Saidian and Sons, including a pair of snowflake diamond earrings and a $110,000 10.64 carat emerald ring surrounded by diamonds. Zendaya was joined by co-stars including Chalamet, who reflected her silver vibes with her Haider Ackermann pants embroidered with metal chains and her Cartier necklace studded with more than 900 precious stones, the latter inspired by the desert landscape of the film and the blue-eyed Fremen characters, according to a press release from the brand. She changed into something a little more comfortable, donning a simple black dress midway through her appearance. AFP via Getty Images Also in attendance was surprise guest Anya Taylor-Joy, who confirmed her role in the second installment of the film franchise, wearing a white Dior Haute Couture dress fit for a space nun, complete with veil transparent which let her face (and her bright red lips) shine. cuckoo. Florence Pugh also got into the spirit, sporting a custom Valentino sequin dress complete with a sparkling hood. Chalamet plays Paul Atréides, the main character of the series. Mike Marsland/WireImage Anya Taylor-Joy made a surprise appearance at the red carpet event – confirming she will appear in the second film – wearing a white dress with a sheer cut-out veil. Samir Hussein/WireImage Florence Pugh also chose a hooded look, sporting a sequined Valentino dress with a plunging neckline. Samir Hussein/WireImage Want more celebrity and pop culture news? Start your day with Page Six Daily. Thanks for recording! Zendaya, announced today as co-chair of the 2024 Met Gala, which takes place on May 6, has dazzled on the red carpets at one “Dune” press event after another in recent weeks. She stunned in a variety of ab-baring looks, from the Bottega Veneta cropped turtleneck to the avant-garde Torishju Dumi model. Earlier this week in Paris, she wore a custom Louis Vuitton skirt and crop top while Chalamet swapped his shirt for a silver-plated Givenchy bib, which he wore under a black suit. When it comes to fashion risks? Fear is definitely what's killing Z's spirit.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://pagesix.com/2024/02/15/style/zendaya-goes-full-fashion-robot-in-metal-mugler-couture-at-dune-part-two-london-premiere/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos