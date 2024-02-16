Premier High School Prom Dress





Premier High School is looking for the Texarkana community to help gather clean, used/unused dresses, shoes and suits for their students who need something to put away for prom. Premier High School is a place where students can catch up on their work and also gives them the opportunity to graduate early. The Premier High School student council came together and made a change last year. The student council made this school look like any other regular high school by having its first ever prom. This year they will do the same thing and collect dresses for the prom to help children in need. Premier High School worked hard to raise funds for its prom by hosting trunk or treats, food days and even attending community events and collecting tips. Last year, Premier High held its first ever prom at Collins Homes; this year they are having their prom at The Gallery. The theme of last year's ball was the Enchanted Forest; this year the theme is Old New Orleans Premier. PHS will host this event in May. If you have clean/pretty dresses or suites, Premier High School will accept anything through April. If you would like to donate at this cost, you can bring all donations to Premier High School at 3448 Summerhill Rd, Texarkana, TX 75503. “As the proud principal of Premier High School in Texarkana, I am thrilled to share the excitement for our second annual prom, which promises to be a highlight for all grade levels. This year, we are excited to continue our tradition of inclusion by hosting a community-wide dress drive, ensuring that every student with a ticket has the opportunity to purchase a beautiful dress at no cost. It is heartwarming to see our students come together to celebrate their achievements, demonstrating not only their hard work, but also their compassion through initiatives like the clothing drive. The student council worked diligently to plan a memorable and joyous evening, fostering a sense of community spirit that extends far beyond the classroom,” said Campus Director Bria McCartney. “I am very grateful to have the opportunity to create memories for the students here. Our 2023 prom was a blast to plan, and I’m thrilled to be able to do it again,” said Student Council Class President Chloe Lee. Call Premier High School at (430) 200-4385 for more information on this topic and speak with the student council or campus principal. Premier High School is counting on your help to make this second prom the best ever at school.

