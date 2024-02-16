Fashion
More dominance from Denver? Lindenwood's men arrive
2024 Summit League Swimming and Diving Championships
- From Wednesday February 21 to Saturday February 24, 2024
- Minneapolis, Minnesota.
- Jean J. Freeman Aquatic Center
- SCY (25 meters)
- Teams:Denver, Eastern Illinois, Omaha, South Dakota, South Dakota State, St. Thomas, Lindenwood, Southern Indiana
- Defending champion: Denver women (10x), Denver men (2x) [results]
Denver's reign atop the Summit League continued last season, as the women's team ran away with their 10th straight conference title in dominating fashion and the Pioneers men took turns successfully winning mark their ninth championship in 10 seasons.
The women's competition looks to be another big win for Denver, it's just too deep, while the men's battle could be close with Lindenwood filled with potential individual title contenders. However, the Pioneers' depth is unmatched, making them favorites to win the hat-trick.
SCHEDULED EVENT
Wednesday
- Diving to 1 meter for men
- Women's team diving (exhibition)
- 200 medley relay
- 800 free relays
THURSDAY
- 500 free
- 200 IM
- 50 free
- Women's 1 meter diving
- Men's team diving (exhibition)
- 200 free relays
Friday
- 100 flies
- 400 IM
- 200 free
- 100 breasts
- 100 return
- Men's 3 meter dive
- 400m medley relay
SATURDAY
- 1650 free
- 200 return
- 100 free
- 200 breasts
- 200 flies
- Women's 3 meter diving
- 400 free relays
SWIMMERS TO WATCH
WOMEN:
Jessica MaedaJUNIOR Denver: Maeda is a perfect six for six in her individual collegiate career at the Summit League Championships, and is on pace to place three times across the board as the fastest swimmer in the conference this season in the 100 breaststroke (1: 01.24). , 200 breast (2:09.75) and 200 IM (2:00.70). She essentially matched her 2023 winning times in the 100 breaststroke and 200 individual medley at the mid-season Big Al Invitational, and in the 200 breaststroke she was significantly faster (she won the 2023 conference title in 2:00). 12.69 and could try his luck in the Summit League). 2016 record 2:08.24 next week. At least on paper, the only swimmer who seems to have a chance of upsetting Maeda is Lindenwood's.Maja Piorowiczwho is ranked second in the 100 breaststroke this season in 1:01.93.
Emily Kahn, JUNIOR South Dakota: Kahn came into her own in her sophomore year at South Dakota, winning the 50 and 100 free conference titles, and has a good chance of doing so again this year. Kahn and DenverDifferent Remington are on a collision course for two good battles in the sprints, with Kahn placing 1st this season in the 100 free (49.81) ahead of Remington (49.93) and Remington (22.74) leading Kahn (22.87) in the 50. Last season, Kahn beat Remington by 0.01 in the 50 freestyle final.
Ins Marin, SENIOR Denver: Marin, who is the reigning 200 freestyle champion, set a new lifetime best of 1:46.73 in the event in late January, putting her more than three seconds ahead of the conference's fastest swimmer this year. season. It's somewhat unfortunate for the Chilean that another of her best events, the 100 fly, takes place on the same day as the 200 free, as she leads the Summit League so far this season with 54.85. We'll likely see her in the 100 freestyle, where she places 4th with 50.37, a new record set in December.
MEN:
Dylan Wright, JUNIOR Denver: Wright has been on fire this season, leading the conference standings in five events. The South African junior is the reigning 200 back champion, but could aim for three titles this season, with the 100 back and 200 individual medley potential changes to his program after running the 200 free (6th) and 500 free ( 4th). Last year. Wright also leads the Summit League in these events this season, setting new lifetime records of 1:37.33 and 4:21.19. So he's incredibly versatile and has been in impressive form all year.
Elliott Irwin, SENIOR Lindenwood: Irwin achieved a sweep of the 50 free, 100 free and 100 butterfly at the 2023 Summit League Championships, and is in position to do so again this season. The Australian has the best time in the 100 free and 100 butterfly this season and is ranked 2nd behind Denver.Donat Fabien in the 50 freestyle, but he showed last season that he was saving his best for the conference meet. Wright set best times of 19.40 in the 50 free, 42.81 in the 100 free and 45.85 in the 100 fly en route to the titles last year, with the 100 fly marking a new Summit League record.
Johan Cue Carrillo, SOPHOMORE Lindenwood: Cue Carrillo won and set a new conference record in the 100 breaststroke last season, clocking 52.28 to take the title by more than a second. The Cuban native, a 23-year-old sophomore, has already been faster this season, clocking 52.22 at the Mizzou Invitational in November. He doesn't have a real second event where he can compete, especially since the 100 IM is no longer on the schedule, but he's certainly one to watch with a chance to dip into the 51s in the 100 breaststroke.
CONFRONTATION RACES
WOMEN:
100 backstroke:Sophomore in DenverAli Bey leads the conference this season with 54.89, nearly tying the swim that gave it 3rd place last year (54.74). by LindenwoodStephanie Marques is the top returner as a 2023 finalist, having clocked 54.29 in last year's final and placing 2nd this season in 55.34. Behind those two, four other women have been under 56 this season, led by Denver's freshman.Lilly Zippelwho will be one to watch after posting a time of 55.34 mid-season.
100 butterflies: Marin leads the conference this season, but she may not make the event. Last year's winner Natalie Arky is now part of Denver's coaching staff, making this event ripe for the rest of the field. Beay is the top performer after finishing 3rd last year and ranks 2nd behind Marin this season in 55.05. She is followed by Remington (55.09), Omaha'sAnnika Bussinger (55.20), that of DenverKali Metuzals (55.26) andSarah Turchanik (55.48) and that of South DakotaSarah Mayer (55.48) in what should be a closely contested event.
MEN:
400 MI:Marco Nosackswept the medley events last season, and while he is the favorite to win the 200 IM again, the 400 IM will be a battle. Nosack won the title last season in 3:51.20, edging his teammateJan Hanzal (3:51.29) and that of DenverKieran Watson (3:51.71) after setting a personal best of 3:50.83 earlier in the campaign. This season, Nosack has a time of 3:53.52, achieved in January after running a time of 3:55 at the mid-season Big Al Invite. Denver teammates Watson andNoah Laird will be in the hunt, but the swimmer who bothers Nosack the most is senior LindenwoodMathéo Mateoswho clocked 3:50.63 in November and has a record of 3:49.06 in 2022. Originally from Paraguay, Mateos is currently competing at the 2024 Worlds in Doha, but Lindenwood has confirmed he will race.
200 free: The 200m freestyle was a must-win event last year, with the top six finishing within 1.13 seconds of each other in the final. Even though the three fastest swimmers of the season, Wright, Nosack and Watson, may not compete in this race, there is still no shortage of challengers, making this another marquee race. by Lindenwood Patryk Winiatowski arrives as reigning champion, while his teammateAdam SzczerbaSDSUEric Anderson and that of Denver Dylan Mes were 4-5-7 last season and Mes is the fastest swimmer this season, excluding Wright, Nosack and Watson with 1:38.41.
SWIMMING CHOICE
WOMEN:
- Denver
- South Dakota
- Linden
Denver is poised for another women's title, with the Swimulator putting them 338 points ahead of South Dakota. Last season, the Pioneers finished 351.5 points ahead of the Coyotes, while Lindenwood placed 3rd.
The teams should find themselves in the same position this year, although the Lions could face a challenge from South Dakota State, which figures to get big points from the freshman.Gigi Hioki.
History tells us that diving won't have much of an impact on the top spots, with Denver fairly dominant there and South Dakota deeper than Lindenwood.
MEN:
- Denver
- Linden
- South Dakota State
The men's meets appear to be much closer than the women's, with Lindenwood having enough swimmers capable of winning individual titles to put up big points and challenge Denver.
The Pioneers finished just over 100 points ahead of the Lions last season and lost one of their top scorers inRiley Babson. Denver is still incredibly deep, making event selection essential in order to maximize points potential so as not to let Lindenwood sniff at first place.
Wright, Nosack and Watson will be key players for Denver, while Lindenwood needs clutch stints and similar performances from Irwin and Winiatowski that we saw last year.
It's the same in diving, where Lindenwood has the two-time defending championDavid Molina-Fregenalbut Denver has depth.
In addition to being projected for an additional 24.5 points in the pool, South Dakota State should also have the advantage over South Dakota, putting them in 3rd place.
HOW TO WATCH
Live streaming of the competition will be available on the Summit League Network. There will be a fee to view the streams for those who are not subscribers to SLN.

