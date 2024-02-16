Met Gala 2024 Theme and Dress Code, Explained

Earlier today, Vogue announced insolently its co-chairs of the Met Gala 2024, who are none other than *drumroll, please*: Bad Bunny, Chris Hemsworth, Jennifer Lopez and Zendaya! As the exit In other words, this year's co-chairs reflect a variety of professional accomplishments and all have distinct style histories with the Met Gala.

Vogue also announced the chairs of honor for the evening in the person of Loewe creative director Jonathan Anderson and TikTok CEO Shou Zi Chew, as well as the highly anticipated dress code: The Garden of Time. With the theme of the 2024 Met Galas being Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion, we were especially excited to see what the stars will be wearing while walking the red carpet on May 6, 2024.

But speaking of theme…you might be a little confused as to what theme and dress code actually mean (East the Met Gala Sleeping Beauty or on the garden theme??). Enter: us with absolutely everything you need to know about it, starting with…

What does the 2024 Met Gala theme mean?

Great Q! To answer this question, let us turn our attention to a published by the Met which said the following: Using the natural world as a unifying visual metaphor for the transience of fashion, the show will explore cyclical themes of rebirth and renewal, breathing new life into these legendary objects through activations creative and immersive products designed to convey the smells, sounds, textures and movements of clothing that can no longer interact directly with the body.

Or, like Vogue In other words, the next show is not about the Brothers Grimm or Disney but rather about celebrating clothes and fashion so fragile that they can never be worn again and are therefore sleeping beauties in the scrupulous archives of the Costume Institute.

If you're still a little confused, don't worry! Basically, the focal point of the exhibition will be clothing that spans over 400 years of history, which undoubtedly means a bunch of jaw-dropping archival pieces and iconic designer silhouettes from days gone by.

What is the 2024 Met Gala dress code and how does it fit into the theme?

It turns out the two work wonderfully in tandem, given that the official dress code for this year's Met Gala is The Garden of Time, a direct reference to JG Ballard's 1962 short story of the same title. The Met Gala theme encompasses the entire evening (and display of Mets-related costumes), and the dress code is one way to interpret it more specifically.

Interestingly enough, JG Ballard's work, at the center of it all, is a metaphor for the evolution of human history and the endless cycle of creation and destruction, a clear theme in Sleeping Beauties: Awakening the fashion. Since the book is set against the backdrop of a garden in a deserted corner of the world, tons of celebrities will likely follow the dress code by wearing floral-inspired looks.

And if you need more confirmation that florals will be a key part of this year's red carpet looks, check out this cheeky video of the 2024 co-presidents going over the dress code ~vibe~.

Information on the Sleeping Beauties Met exhibition?

Totally! Approximately 250 items from the Costume Institutes' permanent collection will be on display in honor of this year's theme. The Mets Marina Kellen Director and French CEO Max Hollein said the following about the presentation: The innovative Mets Spring 2024 Costume Institute exhibition will push the limits of our imagination and invite us to experience the multisensory facets of a garment.

Sleeping Beauties will strengthen our engagement with these fashion masterpieces by evoking the way they feel, move, sound, smell and interact when worn, providing a deeper appreciation of integrity , the beauty and artistic brilliance of the works exhibited. added.

Getty Images

According to Vogueboth contemporary designers think Phillip Lim, Stella McCartney and Conner Ives and legacy industry titans think Elsa Schiaparelli, Yves Saint Laurent, Christian Dior and Hubert de Givenchy will be included.

What else? Andrew Bolton, Wendy Yu's curator in charge of the Costume Institute, recently revealed that about 15 pieces deemed too fragile to wear again at the gala will *also* be on display, including a 17th-century English corsage from the Elizabethan era and a Charles Frederick Worth ballgown from 1877.

Brb, countdown to the first Monday in May!