Minimalism and maximalism denim duel at men's fashion weeks

There was no shortage of memorable denim statements on the fall/winter 2024 men's show. In Paris, Louis Vuitton creative director Pharrell Williams extended the lifespan of the ongoing Western trend by traveling to the American West for inspiration. The denim was “glazed with floral embroidery of beads and sequins” and printed with Western floral designs. The chaps were finished with leather fringes and studs. Metallic spikes adorned the collars of denim shirts, while bootcut jeans featured a sharp center crease. Dsquared2 plays with dualities: raw and refined, polished and raw. This translates to denim with mixed patchwork, denim shorts covered in studs, skinny cargo jeans, and jeans covered in silver sequins. Dyed washes created a dirty, exhumed effect on the jeans, while white paint splatters and high-low contrasts preserved the brand's iconic codes. Purple overdyed jackets, shirts and pants were part of Isabel Marant's collection, along with classic blue jorts. Simon Cracker, Louis Vuitton and Federico Cina also presented denim shorts in different lengths. Utility has remained a theme that designers have shaped and shaped as they see fit. Dhurv Kapoor showed off extra-long cargo jeans that could be zipped up and worn like shorts. Textured jeans and jackets were Taakk's star for the season. Ragged seams and scratched surfaces mimic the look of worn carpet. Sankuanz added colorful graffiti and psychedelic prints to light-wash jeans. Kidsuper laser printed images of Brazilian soccer legend Ronaldinho (who appeared in the show) onto jeans. While fits were generally loose and flowy, designers focused on removing washes from their Y2K cycle and incorporated more stitching details to refine the look of the denim. Denim suits had an important place in the collections of Feng Chen Wang, Wooyoungmi and Dior. The latter reintroduced the safari jacket in medium indigo denim, which stood out against the thick contrasting white thread that framed the pockets and the belt. A cummerbund belted jean from System added clean lines to otherwise baggy jeans. Dries Van Noten presented a refined denim trench coat and Loewe presented a hybrid of a traditional pussy-bow blouse and a denim button-down shirt.

