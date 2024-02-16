LCI Barcelona offers 10 scholarships for international master programs





Creativity, curiosity and sensitivity are hallmarks of our character and design. By embracing new ideas, modern concepts and a deep respect for tradition and the environment, we can collectively strive for a better world for all. Now you have the chance to embark on a meaningful journey to shape that future, thanks to LCI Barcelona, ​​School of Design and Visual Arts, the Catalan capital's most globally renowned design and visual arts institution with its network of 23 campuses spanning five continents. The school invites you to participate in the “Design for a future centered on the planet and humanity” competition and win one of 10 master's scholarships for those who aspire to pursue a full-time master's program in Interaction design and immersive experiences, Master in Management and Direction of Fashion Companies, Master in Fashion Marketing, Communication and event planning, Master in 3D Animation and VFXAnd Master in Branding and Brand Strategy. Use the design tools and our tips below, your independent and qualified point of view to propose solutions to make the world better for the planet and humans through a new perspective. Applicants must use their own expertise and creativity to design a prompt – text + visual or video – related to the theme and develop a concept with the help of AI that can help design a better world. Your innovative solution could potentially earn you a 100% or 50% scholarship covering tuition fees – to pursue a full-time 2024-2025 academic year in the Master of your choice at LCI Barcelona. The competition is open to all candidates aged 21 to 44 who hold a baccalaureate or equivalent diploma. Participate now and submit your project before April 7, 2024 For more information about the scholarships and to apply, please click https://forhumanfuture.lcieducation.com LCI Barcelona is the most international design and visual arts school in Barcelona and is a proud member of LCI Education, a diverse learning community of 12 higher education institutions selected from 5 continents. Its creative multiverse (Fashion, Graphic Design, Interior Design, Product Design, Animation, Video Games and Photography) is 100% connected and aligned

with the corporate world and empowers learners around the world to become competitive professionals and grow their careers while remaining true to themselves. Visits: 134 | leave a comment

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://made-to-measure-suits.bgfashion.net/article/19155/51/LCI-Barcelona-offers-10-Scholarships-for-international-Masters-Programs The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos