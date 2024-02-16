Here are the best Presidents Day deals to shop at Walmart





Want more deals? Visit CNN highlightedPresidents Day Guidefor wall-to-wall coverage of the best discounts available during the holiday weekend. If there's anything we can say about Walmart, it's that it's a true one-stop shop. From home electronics to beauty and fashion, the retailer never runs out of reliable, everyday products that make our lives easier while saving us money. For even more savings, be sure to access the platform from today until February 20 to take advantage of exciting discounts. Presidents Day Sales in all categories. Don't know what to add to your cart? You'll find thousands of deals on brands you know and love like Dyson, Crocs, Laneige, and Samsung, so head straight to some of Walmart's hottest finds at all-time low prices that are worth it to be purchased before they are sold out. Walmart Presidents Day electronics and appliance deals

A Dyson? For less than $200? Now you speak our language. With an ultra-compact construction weighing less than 5 pounds, this vacuum makes it easier than ever to maneuver around tight corners and lift dirt from hardwood floors at record speeds. If you want to take charge of your health (or rather your wrist), don't sleep with this Apple Watch offering featuring sleep stage tracking, advanced fitness metrics and heart rate notifications for a holistic overview of your health -be general. We call it the best for a reason, and with $200 off, you can finally find out why for yourself. This editor-approved carpet and upholstery cleaner is one of our favorite ways to keep our homes sparkling clean from top to bottom. Whether you have kids or pets, or prefer to eat meals on the couch, you'll love how easy and ASMR-like it is to maintain your upholstery with its spray and suction nozzle and its stain remover formula included. What if you could have the best of both worlds: a saturated 4K TV and a beautiful piece of art when not in use? This editor-approved option makes a remarkable addition to your living space with its replaceable picture frame, anti-glare coating, and easy-to-install design. This HEPA air purifier powerhouse rids large areas of up to 600 square feet of allergens, fumes, pollen and more to help you and your family breathe better, whatever the season. Plus, you'd be hard-pressed to find a better price given the square footage covered. Sleep like a baby on this queen-size memory foam mattress that will save you almost $400 off the retail price. Its 8-inch height is comprised of air-fused foam, liquid-fused foam, and a flexible support base for unparalleled pressure relief and reduced motion transfer. Other sizes are also on sale. A swivel egg chair is the quickest way to make your living room feel like a hotel lobby or yoga sanctuary. With a supportive Children's toys are notoriously unsightly, but not this one. This chic and modular sofa offers them a cozy place to relax while sparking their creative side with its different configurations, whether it's a castle or a rocket. These cooling pillows are even better when you consider that they come in a pack of two, so you'll never have to fight over the best pillow with your sleeping partner again. They feature memory foam construction with a reversible cooling cover for a customizable sleep experience that will leave you feeling refreshed the next day. This one will be in rotation all season (and year-round!) with its cozy yet breathable fleece fabric, diver collar with attached hood, and convenient pockets for hands-free travel, training, or wherever the day takes you . Leggings, who? These yoga pants of the moment flatter almost everyone with their flexible, moisture-wicking fabric and high-profile, high-rise waist with a hidden pocket. Moissanite is not only a more ethical alternative to diamonds, but also a more economical alternative. These glamorous studs, perfect for everyday wear, are an incredible deal with their white gold plated backings and versatile design for any occasion. What was once considered a fashion faux pas is now a wardrobe staple. These cozy lined clogs are perfect for everything from runs to rocking with a casual matching set, and their perforated details help prevent overheating during busy days. Haven't found your signature scent? Allow us to point you in the direction of this timeless eau de parfum and body lotion set from Coach at almost half the price, with captivating notes of green mandarin, guava, water lily, and violet petals. Invest in influencer-approved viral TikTok And Dyson Airwrap highlighted that gives you salon-worthy results in minutes, whether you're looking for sleek, straight locks or a voluminous mane with wavy waves. This refurbished version with multiple accessories included performs like new with little to no damage to hair. This tanning kit will make you look like you've just returned from a beach vacation, without the harmful rays of the sun. It features the expert-approved tanning facial mist with a pleasant tropical scent for a natural glow that even your dermatologist would approve of. Let one of our all-time favorite beauty products work its magic while you sleep. Laneiges Lip Sleeping Mask is packed with nourishing vitamins and antioxidants to target dryness, flakiness and fine lines for a kissable pout. At-home spa days are always a good idea. Give the appearance of eight hours of sleep with these popular Peter Thomas Roth Hydrating Gel Eye Patches that use hyaluronic acid and water vapor to minimize the appearance of dark circles and fine lines. Take care of your stomach and taste buds with this prebiotic-rich soda made with fermented apple cider vinegar. It's a sweet substitute for all-sweet products, and it comes in fun, festive flavors like raspberry rose and cherry lime, so you'll never have a problem reaching for it when sugar cravings strike. Often considered the Rolls-Royce of breast pumps, this manual option with an included breast shield and a soft, comfortable fit will help make feedings even smoother when you're away from baby for long periods of time or on the go. Keep your immediate surroundings spotless and bacteria-free with this unbeatable deal on powerful dishwashing spray. It delivers the cleaning power of an overnight soak in just minutes so you can enjoy cleaner dishes, appliances, surfaces and more in no time. Looking to get a head start on Easter gift giving? If your little one tends to be reluctant when it comes to agreeing to bath time, sweeten the deal with these kid-friendly Easter egg bath bombs, which feature a surprise dinosaur toy inside. 'interior. A shower is all about the ability to clean everything. For a fraction of the price, you can finally scrub hard-to-reach areas of your body, thanks to this brush with an elongated handle, soft bristles and massage nodes for a spa-like experience.

