7 Chic Street Style Trends from New York Fashion Week 2024

New York Fashion Week February 2024 is officially over and my moodboard is once again full of style inspiration for the new season. Aside from the shows that saw the country's top fashion houses showcase wardrobe-changing creations for Fall/Winter 2024, the city's chicest put on their own mesmerizing exhibition with looks we'll never forget. We don't have to wait six months, but we can start wearing it now. Outfitted with the latest trends, as well as undeniably classic pieces, New York Fashion Week's street-style ensemble exceeded the high expectations we continue to place on them.
Below, I've chronicled seven of my favorite trends spotted on the streets of New York this fashion week. Read on to discover the most cutting-edge street style ideas straight from New York that I plan to create here in London too.
7 CHIC STREET STYLE TRENDS TO TRY STRAIGHT FROM NEW YORK FASHION WEEK
1. BELT OUTERWEAR
Not being overwhelmed by their oversized coats or long blazers this season, the fashion set resorted to a clever accessorizing trick that ensured cinched waists and statement silhouettes. Wearing their belts over their coats and jackets, spectators added a thoughtful layer to their front row looks, while streamlining their looks.
SHOP THE TREND
Good American
Good American Stitch Long Coat
This light gray shade pairs so well with soft peaches or light creams.
2. HIGH HOSIERY
Instead of layering necklaces or layering rings, New York's most stylish turned to their hosiery raffle for high-impact accessories this February. Opting for lace-embellished, printed and opaque styles, this functional trend was a favorite among onlookers.
SHOP THE TREND
Wolford
Josey 20 denier leopard print tights
I'm going all out on the leopard print trend this season.
Sheertex
Semi-opaque mesh ripstop tights
A pair of decorated tights is the easiest way to liven up your skirt collection.
3. TOP HANDLE BAG
Eschewing oversized statement bags this season, New York fashion has opted for sleek, compact top-handle bags to accompany them. With a naturally trim silhouette, the modest bad lends an elegant touch that will complement just about any look.
SHOP THE TREND
Sheme
Baozi grained leather shoulder bag
Featuring a removable shoulder strap, this handbag is ideal for all-day wear.
4. HOURGLASS BLAZERS
While boxy blazers have ruled the streets for many seasons, Fashion Week street stylers this time experimented en masse with a silhouette for the new season. Paired with wide-leg pants and fitted skirts, the hourglass blazer silhouette is just as easy to wear as the boxy cuts we've been wearing for years.
SHOP THE TREND
Gaia Worship
Aydi embellished woven blazer
Oversized buttons complete the dramatic feel of the sculptural blazer.
5. MATCHING SKIRT SET
For any fashion editor, navigating Fashion Week gracefully means making smart, tactical decisions. Whether it's sticking to a minute-by-minute schedule or opting for a matching set of costumes, every decision counts. This is why fashion lovers keep choosing stylish skirt sets to cut their decision making during Fashion Week in half.
SHOP THE TREND
Altuzarra
Carlson sequinned stretch-knit midi skirt
Wear with tights and a low heel or wear with bare legs and ballet flats.
6. ANIMAL PRINT
This Fashion Week, the concrete jungle began to look an awful lot like the real thing, as onlookers decked out in animal print took to the streets in droves. Styling leopard, cow and zebra throughout the weekend, the style set embraced the new season's animal print trend with open arms.
SHOP THE TREND
7. WHITE JEANS
For a softer, lighter take on denim style, fashion has turned to bright white jeans this week. Wearing it with black jackets and sleek accessories, this new spring trend is an easy way to add dimension to a casual look.
SHOP THE TREND
Reformation
Wilder high-rise wide-leg jeans
These high-waisted jeans also come in three other shades.
Day of the week
Arrow low straight jeans
Do like the New Yorkers and wear it with a black jacket and black boots.