A floral affair – Jupiter Magazine
Aje Floral Midi Dress ($495), Saks Fifth Avenue; tanzanite baby ring ($770), Angie Myers
Natura blouse ($750) and long skirt ($995), Zimmerman; Eugenia Kim Bronze Straw Hat ($495), Saks Fifth Avenue; Blair block pump in silver specchio ($330), Larroud
Orange Garden Print Asymmetrical Cape Dress ($2,200), Stella McCartney; Shrimp cuff ($1,250), shrimp ring ($389), stamp signet ring ($370), Chee Lee Designs; vintage gloves, suitable for stylists
Tulle Flowy Dress ($1,998), Resin Bracelet Set ($298), Tory Burch; Pear aquamarine 6 carat 10 carat gold ring ($1,200), Angie Myers
Sleeveless chiffon crepe evening dress with round neck and light blue duchess bow ($9,000), Gucci; Blair block pump in silver specchio ($330), Larroud
Zimmermann Luminosity Floral Top ($750) and Midi Pencil Skirt ($850), Saks Fifth Avenue; Christian Dior floral hat ($350), vintage floral earrings ($35), Dina Cs Fab and Funky Consignment Shop
Etro garden party jacquard trapeze dress ($2,450), short jacket ($2,000), scarf ($550), Saks Fifth Avenue; Ricky Boot in Ikebana Wine Print Saffiano Patent Leather ($485), Larroud
Carolina Herrera embroidered collared button-down shirt with puff sleeves ($1,490), Simkhai Amrita sequin and lace midi skirt ($495), Saks Fifth Avenue; mini ivory satin bag with all-over pearls and metal handle ($1,795), Jimmy Choo
Story credits:
Fashion Editor: Katherine Lande
Stylist: Zlata Kotmina
Hair and makeup: Bri Soffa
Model: Evile Raupelyte, Elite Model Management, Miami
Location: Giverny Gardens, Jupiter
