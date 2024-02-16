A floral affair – Jupiter Magazine

Connect with us

Aje Floral Midi Dress ($495), Saks Fifth Avenue; tanzanite baby ring ($770), Angie Myers

Natura blouse ($750) and long skirt ($995), Zimmermann; Eugenia Kim bronze straw hat ($495), Saks Fifth Avenue; Blair block pump in silver specchio ($330), Larroude

Orange garden print asymmetrical cape dress ($2,200), Stella McCartney; Shrimp Cuff ($1,250), Shrimp Ring ($389), Stamp Signet Ring ($370), Chee Lee Designs; vintage gloves, suitable for stylists

Falling Tulle Dress ($1,998), Resin Bracelet Set ($298), Tory Burch; 10k gold ring with 6k pear aquamarine ($1,200), Angie Myers

Sleeveless chiffon crepe evening dress with round neck and light blue duchess bow ($9,000), Gucci; Blair block pump in silver specchio ($330), Larroude

Zimmermann Luminosity floral top ($750) and midi pencil skirt ($850), Saks Fifth Avenue; Christian Dior Floral Hat ($350), Vintage Flower Earrings ($35), Dina Cs Fab and Funky Consignment Boutique

Etro garden party jacquard trapeze dress ($2,450), cropped jacket ($2,000), scarf ($550), Saks Fifth Avenue; Ricky boot in burgundy Saffiano patent leather with ikebana print ($485), Larroude

Carolina Herrera Embroidered Collared Button-Down Shirt ($1,490), Simkhai Amrita Sequin and Lace Midi Skirt ($495), Saks Fifth Avenue

Carolina Herrera embroidered collared button-down shirt with puff sleeves ($1,490), Simkhai Amrita sequin and lace midi skirt ($495), Saks Fifth Avenue; mini ivory satin bag with all-over pearls and metal handle ($1,795), Jimmy Choo

Story credits:

Fashion Editor: Katherine Lande

Stylist: Zlata Kotmina

Hair and makeup: Bri Soffa

Model: Evile Raupelyte, Elite Model Management, Miami

Location: Giverny Gardens, Jupiter

