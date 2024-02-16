Fashion
The 13 Best Backpack Brands Men Can Buy, According to Style Editors
To find the right backpack, look for practical features that will keep you comfortable and organized while traveling. In other words, you want one with enough compartments to carry all your essentials: clothes, shoes, laptops, etc. without weighing you down. Another key detail to have is a water-resistant shell, which will keep your belongings dry during rainy travels.
Over the past two years, our style editors, including fashion director Ted Stafford, have tested dozens of backpacks and selected the 13 best backpack brands. We rated each pick on the list and its assortment based on comfort, functionality, style, and weather protection. Keep reading to see our recommendations that cover all the bases from favorites like Away, Dagne Dover, and Troubadour. From wheeled models to backpack models, be sure that one of these backpack brands has something that will pique your interest.
How we selected
To find the best backpack brands for men, our editors and writers have tried pieces from more than 30 brands over the past two years. They put each brand's signature items to the test on different occasions, like wearing Tumi's backpack to the airport, Osprey's travel bag for a hike, and Rains' backpack to the office. We also consulted our Fashion Director, Ted Stafford, who has been testing men's backpacks for over 10 years.
As the style and business editor for Men's Health, Joseph covers all things fashion and grooming. Previously, Cheatham was business editor for Spy and he wrote for Travel + Leisure.
Ted Stafford is the fashion director of Mens Health. He oversees all of the brand's style and fashion content, and also styles their fashion stories. His active lifestyle fuels his passion for translating stunning designs into real-world style, a favorite part of his job. Before joining Mens Health, he worked for GQ magazine and Calvin Klein.
