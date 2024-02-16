Florence Pugh's First Time Dune Dress Is Totally Backless and Plunging AF





Antony Jones – Getty Images Unless you've been hiding under a rock recently, you'll know *well* that the stars of Dune: part two are currently touring the world on a big, glitzy, no-cost press tour. It's been a real treat for us fashion fans in particular, as we've seen Zendaya and Florence Pugh are pulling out all the stops with their red carpet looks everywhere from Mexico to Paris, we're talking ab and under the breasts flashes, little cropped tops, thigh slits And Dune-coded details in abundance. Yes, it's been nothing short of a fashion marathon (shots for stylists Law Roach and Rebecca Corbin-Murray working *serious* overtime), and we're still in denial that the movie's release March 1, 2024 marks its inevitable end. But not before the Dune gang head to London's Leicester Square for the world premiere tonight… The first to walk the red carpet (or, in fact, covered in sand) was Florence Pugh, who wore a truly epic evening gown for the occasion. Continuing the Dune-appropriate futuristic fashion theme, the actress stunned in a custom-made, sequin-covered dark brown dress by Valentino that featured a daringly low back, plunging neckline and hood. Getty Images She completed the look with two diamond-studded cuff bracelets and metallic studs and, ever the down-to-earth star, she was accompanied by her grandmother Pat for the night. How nice?? Gareth Cattermole – Getty Images At the time of writing, the crowd was still waiting Zendayaon the big red entrance carpet while holding her breath. Stay tuned to find out what she wore that night. You might also like

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://nz.news.yahoo.com/florence-pughs-dune-premiere-dress-190100903.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos