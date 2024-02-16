24 hours with Becky G at Fashion Week: braids, bows and three daring looks

Long hours spent in the hair and makeup chair before early morning call times. Long afternoons spent strolling through upscale neighborhoods, downtown and returning from one show to another on the catwalk circuit. And even longer nights spent sipping and mingling with an endless lineup of dinners, parties, and pop-ups. As those who know the inner workings of the style world know, such a busy schedule always means one thing: it's fashion week.

Fashion Weeks are always so exciting! Becky G tells Vogue from inside his hotel suite, perched above the Manhattan skyline. It's early in the morning and the multi-faceted musician is getting ready for a busy day attending shows in New York and lucky for us, we got a sneak peek behind the scenes. Spoiler alert: The pop star pulled off three distinct looks in less than 24 hours, including several hairstyles curated by TRESemm.

My style has always been a reflection of who I am, and my hair is another extension to showcase my identity, she says. Trying new styles isn't just about aesthetics; it's about embracing your roots, while discovering something new about yourself. And hey, there's nothing wrong with a little hair adventure.

Topping Becky's list of must-haves for the day is, of course, caffeine, a team of trusted style and beauty experts, and TRESemms new smooth and light keratin collection. This collaboration goes beyond just looks, she says. It's a team effort to show the world how our hair can be a powerful way to authentically and unapologetically showcase ourselves.

Taking inspiration from recent trends appearing on the runway, Becky G and TRESemm hairstylist Justine Marjan collaborated on a series of looks for the day. A futuristic vibe set the tone for her first show of the day, with an outfit combining different textures and tones, and a sleek half-up hairstyle with two face-framing pieces at the front.

However, an important first step in getting there, as with any hairstyle, was heat protection. On Becky G, Marjan used Strengthening and lightweight thermal protection spray with keratin TRESemmwhich protects strands from heat damage up to 450 degrees, while also helping to control frizz and reduce breakage.

Next: flamboyant hues, faux fur and lots of dimension take center stage in a second bold look to attend The Blonds show. A look that the pop star says pushed her out of her comfort zone, largely because of the copper-hued Becky G note Cowboy wig color that everyone is talking about right now. It's giving Lola, she said, playfully naming the wig.

I love that Justine and I were able to work with such an adventurous look, she says, adding that the partnership with TRESemm feels so natural because we both prioritize self-expression, especially in this time of year. which concerns hair. For an instantly shiny finish, Marjan sprayed the fake locks (which are actually made from real human hair) with TRESemms New Silky Lightweight Keratin Shine Spray, which Becky G says has also become one of her personal favorites. It makes my hair SO bright and shiny! Marjan's use of the product on Lola is a testament to its strength and potency: it's just as effective at enhancing shine and taming frizz when used on a wig, so whatever your styling preference , TRESemm has what you need.

While TRESemm's beloved Keratin Smooth collection has been a staple of salons and stylists for the past decade, the line's latest evolution has been updated to more effectively and weightlessly address key hair concerns. Namely controlling frizz, enhancing shine and protecting against heat styling, all without weighing down the strands. Another favorite product of celebrity hairstylist Justine Marjan is the TRESemm Smooth and Light Keratin Silk Serumwhich she says has been one of her go-to products for years because it softens strands, adds shine, and makes hair super easy to braid.

The latter was especially important for Becky G's final hair moment of the day while attending the Christian Cowan show, a look the singer describes as channeling unserious beauty. Inspired by authenticity in self-expression, the idea is to challenge conventional norms around beauty standards and ideals. If you know me, you know how important this is to me, says Becky. I'm not one to conform, so I can definitely get used to this Unserious Beauty mentality.

Such inspiration manifested itself in a stunning double braid hairstyle with bright red intertwined throughout a look that proved to be both playful and trendy and personally meaningful. I was dancing ballet folklorico, a traditional Mexican folk dance, she explains. I went there with my grandmother and she wove ribbons, like the ones you make. [Marjan] did it, in my braids. Marjan finished the fun look with TRESemm Keratin Smooth Weightless Silky Shine Spray to give it a beautiful mirror-like highlight.