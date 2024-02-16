Ohio States Fisher College of Business Honors Cohort Collaborates with Charity Newsies for Upcoming Fashion Show Fundraiser

In an attempt to combat the clothing insecurity faced by children nationwide, Ohio State's Fisher College of Business Honors Cohort and Charity Newsies found a creative way to raise awareness 'opinion.

Alongside local nonprofit Charity Newsies, the Fishers Honors cohort will present the Charity Newsies Fashion Show, during which guests can learn more about how to combat clothing insecurity. Charity Newsies Executive Director Subha Lembach worked with cohort member Kym Ismaila and seven of her peers to ensure this event, which will take place at Charity Newsies headquarters, located at 4300 Indianola Ave., on Friday at 6:30 p.m. , can become a reality.

Lembach said the nonprofit has existed in Franklin County since 1907, with the primary mission of ensuring children in need have clothing for school.

We provide every child with new clothes, Lembach said. They will receive a coat, a hat, gloves, underwear for the whole week, six pairs of socks, three shirts and three pairs of pants. If they attend a school with a dress code, they will receive conforming clothing, and if they attend a school with a uniform, they will receive a voucher to be able to obtain that uniform.

After being tasked with creating a community service project for a Fishers Honors cohort program called Impact Challenge, Ismaila, a third-year marketing major, and the other seven members of her cohort, all of whom are third-year students and members of the first year cohort. wanted to produce a project that they were all excited about, Ismaila said.

We tried to combine all our passions in one way, said Ismaila. Some members were also passionate about retail, and some in the group discovered they had a passion for children. So we wanted to do something with the children of Columbus.

This common goal of serving children in the Columbus community is what motivated the cohort to contact Lembach and the Charity Newsies, Ismaila said. However, she said the cohort initially contacted Lembach not for the purpose of direct collaboration, but rather for advice on other potential initiatives the cohort could take; Obviously, this correspondence eventually led to a partnership.

Although Lembach played a major role in the development of the project, Ismaila said it was the students who set the wheels in motion.

We were responsible for reaching out to donors like Goodwill, reaching out to places to get food donations for the event itself so we could put as much money as possible toward the actual challenge, Ismaila said.

Lembach said the fashion show will feature children who have received clothing from the nonprofit, allowing them to strut down the runway in their favorite school outfits. When she heard the cohort wanted to advocate for dress insecurity, Lembach and the rest of Charity Newsies were on board.

It seemed like a fun way to educate the general community about the importance of clothing and the intersection between clothing and education, Lembach said. We often think about the importance of housing so children can go to school, and we also think about food; This is all really important. But it is also essential to ensure that children wear appropriate clothing to attend school.

The event will also feature an informative video created by various members of the cohort that expands on the topic of clothing insecurity, which features interviews with Lembach, other Charity Newsies staff, and families who have been personally impacted by the organization, Ismaila said.

She spoke about her journey and how she became passionate about the subject, Ismaila said. We were also able to interview the parents of the children who purchase clothes from this establishment, which makes up a large part of the video. We want to clarify who we are and why we are making this video.

Charity Newsies and now Fishers Honors Cohort want people to understand the connection between clothing and education.

Kids need clothes, too, and sometimes parents don't find it as easy to get clothes for their kids as we think, Lembach said. For example, about half of Columbus City schools have adopted dress codes, and so these dress codes often require a polo shirt and khaki pants, and these can be much more expensive than a t-shirt and jeans.

Lembach and Ismaila said they are excited to see the event come to life and encourage people to attend the show, which will also include games and raffles.

We definitely want to make sure everyone has fun during the event, and that's why we incorporate games and raffles, Ismaila said. We want to raise awareness and we want kids to have fun; this is our main priority.

Tickets for the event cost between $10 and $20. More information about the event can be found via Eventbrite or the Honors x Charity Newsies Instagram cohort page.