The Spagna jacket from Loro Piana inspired by heritage and modernity

Embracing the spirit of sartorial excellence, the Loro Piana Spain Jacket unveils a new chapter in Loro Piana's legendary heritage, harmoniously marrying traditional craftsmanship with contemporary elegance. Designed in 1998 and bearing the hallmarks of Spanish officers' insignia, this iconic piece has been reimagined for the Spring-Summer 2024 collection, offering a luxurious embodiment of the comfort combined with the understated sophistication that Loro Piana is known for.







An exquisite blend of form and function The evolution of the Spagna jacket in the Spring Summer 2024 collection celebrates its revered design, now reinvigorated with a modern spirit. Preserving its distinctive stand-up collar, spacious patch pockets and the elegance of its horn buttons, the jacket adopts a more relaxed outline, reminiscent of the informal structure of a cardigan. This harmonious blend of sophistication and practicality heralds a new era of casual luxury.







Celebrating feminine sewing For the discerning woman, the Spagna jacket embodies the pinnacle of tailoring, striking a graceful balance between timeless allure and innovative design. The new feminine silhouette, made in a blend of virgin wool, linen and silk, redefines the limits of traditional tailoring. Meanwhile, the mini Spagna, rendered in opulent Cashmere Only Double, is woven from exquisitely fine Cashmere Top China yarn, offering an enveloping softness that promises pure lightness to its wearer.







A sartorial renaissance for men In men's fashion, the Spagna jacket appears in CashDenim, a pioneering fabric that combines the relaxed look of denim with the sumptuous warmth of cashmere. This clothing innovation, made from 60% cotton and 40% cashmere, offers a luxurious tactile experience, distinguished by its unique twill texture that provides both warmth and casual elegance.







The epitome of discreet luxury Rising above the ordinary, Loro Piana's Spagna Jacket asserts itself as an understated luxury model, an essential part of the connoisseurs' collection. It reflects Loro Piana's unwavering commitment to sartorial perfection, capturing the essence of serene sophistication and enduring elegance, a signature of the distinguished Italian house. Loro Piana stands at the zenith of Italian excellence, with a style marked by understated elegance and an unwavering pursuit of beauty. The latest interpretation of the Spagna Jacket transcends its status as a simple garment, representing a narrative of opulence, authenticity and dedication to Italian design craftsmanship. Enter the realm of Italian elegance and wrap yourself in the sumptuous embrace of the Spagna jacket. Discover this style masterpiece on the official Loro Piana website websitewhere exclusivity meets timeless sophistication.

