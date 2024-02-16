How Jonathan Anderson became London's billion-dollar fashion king





Anderson's mother, Heather, was an English teacher. He is the eldest of three: he designed his sister Chloe's wedding dress and his brother Thomas, who also played rugby, now works for Anderson's eponymous brand. Anderson attributes his drive to his father; her mother with a calmer and more creative side. Although, suffering from dyslexia, he did not have much success at school, his sense of art was evident from an early age. His maternal grandfather was a textile designer who worked in a factory that made, among other things, camouflage for the British army. My grandfather was very taste-oriented, he says, and had a huge influence on me. By being around him, you gained a sort of liking. This was the Northern Ireland of the Troubles, where you could walk in the morning down a main street that was in ruins by the afternoon. The Andersons were not religious, but the atmosphere that prevailed was nevertheless significant. Growing up in Northern Ireland you realize that anything is possible, he says. You take nothing for granted. Ireland ultimately had a complicated relationship with Britain; [the IRA] blew up parts of it in the 80s. When we see this in our formative years, we realize that everything can disappear very quickly. Anderson's first fashion studies came from magazines and the discount store TK Maxx, where the most extravagant designer items often received the deepest discounts. The family owned a vacation home in Ibiza, where young Anderson successfully searched for the house of Jean Paul Gaultier. Trips to London, especially when Willie was coaching the London Irish, were an opportunity to tap into the wellspring of fashion. As soon as you're surrounded by anything, it becomes part of the wallpaper, he says. It's like Paris, which seems like one of the most romantic cities, but if you live here, Anderson divides his time between Paris and London, you realize that's not the case. Despite this budding love of design, Anderson initially wanted to become an actor. He studied drama in Washington and auditioned at the Juilliard School in New York, but was rejected. Back across the Atlantic, he accepted a job at the Brown Thomas department store in Dublin. He applied for a course at Central Saint Martins, the traditional alma mater of the British fashion aristocracy. He was rejected again. He was accepted for a place on a menswear course at the London College of Fashion, but had barely started when Manuela Pavesi, then fashion coordinator at Prada, gave him a job helping to dress the store's windows. London. His studies took a backseat as he immersed himself in the dark arts of sales. Large store windows should reflect the city they are in, he says. Manuelas's windows have always had such spontaneity. There was chaos and irony there. If store windows become too corporate, they become very visible. One gets the impression that there are few things worse in Anderson's book than the high streets, but the early emphasis on merchandising later served him well. Working with Manuela, I began to understand what the end goal was, he says. Windows is the final part, the final push to convince someone to buy something.

